The new Type 32 Frigate – What do we know?

BMT's early design proposal for the Type 31.
The new Type 32 Frigate – What do we know?
By

George Allison

November 20, 2020


The new Type 32 Frigate will be built in addition to the Type 26 and Type 31 Frigates in the hopes of bringing the escort fleet up to 24 vessels from its current 19.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced what the Ministry of Defence have called “the biggest investment in the UK’s Armed Forces since the end of the Cold War”, confirming an injection of £16.5 billion over four years.

Referring to his promise to “restore Britain’s position as the foremost naval power in Europe”, the Prime Minister added:
“If there was one policy which strengthens the UK in every possible sense, it is building more ships for the Royal Navy.”
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said today:
“We’re going to commit to the next generation of frigate the Type 32. We’re going to commit to bringing online the Type 31 and Type 26 Frigates in Scotland.”

According to a press release from the Government:
“The £16.5 billion investment confirms our order of 8 Type 26 and 5 Type 31 frigates, commits us to the next generation Type 32, and supports the future solid support ships that will supply our Carrier Strike Group.

Whilst this is reassuring news for the defence industry, Defence will not overlook the challenges that are ahead, to continue addressing the savings still required and the efficiencies we need to make.”

Discussing this news, respected defence journalist Xavier Vavasseur at NavalNews said:

“While the 8 Type 26 frigates (also known as the City-class) and 5 Type 31 frigates were already planned to be procured, the real surprise in today’s announcement is the mention for the first time of the “Type 32”. Early rumors associated the term with an export variant of Type 31, T4X (Type 45 destroyer replacement), the Littoral Strike Ship project (which appears to be abandoned) or even a typo.

Naval News learned from a reliable UK source that this is in fact some sort of ‘pre program’ put in place for budgetary reasons in anticipation of a future potential ‘Type 31 Batch 2’. The source added that this potential ‘Type 31 Batch 2’ may not necessarily be based on the Type 31 design.”

Additionally, outlining how the cash would be spent, Johnson said that the funding would help "spur a renaissance of British shipbuilding across the UK – in Glasgow and Rosyth, Belfast, Appledore and Birkenhead".



George Allison
George has a degree in Cyber Security from Glasgow Caledonian University and has a keen interest in naval defence technology and cyber security matters.

ukdefencejournal.org.uk

The new Type 32 Frigate - What do we know?

"The vessel may not necessarily be based on the Type 31 design".
ukdefencejournal.org.uk ukdefencejournal.org.uk
 
British build world class warships and fighter but are poor exporters compared to France

Typhoon equal to Rafale but French got more overseas orders

the,British Queen Elizabeth carrier is the best in the world and the Trident nuke subs best in class outside usa
 
The QE class is a pathetic excuse for a carrier.
 
The QE DNA is bad for sure. It firstly involved the French which is always a bad sign... and secondly, it relies on a STVOL aircraft as its only jet, which means it can only ever operate the F35B... there is no longterm growth plan beyond the F35... Sigh..

We cannot even put future derivatives of Tempest Jets on the carrier.

It is the result of a lack of joined up thinking at the MOD...
 
you also are stuck on relying on Helicopter based AEWCS.
 
