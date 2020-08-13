The new Turkish Point 8 confirms full Egyptian control in the eastern Mediterranean

Egypt and Greece announced a demarcation of the maritime boundary between them on the sixth of August, and that announcement had been preceded by an objection from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to a navigation warning announced by the Turkish Antalya station, on July 21, as part of the seismic surveying work of 3 Turkish ships (an initial step to explore Oil) that are: - ORUC REIS: A Turkish survey and research vessel is responsible for the seismic survey - ATAMAN: It is an offshore supply ship whose function is to assist the first ship and transport equipment and some members of the crew working on the first. - CENGIZ HAN: Anchor handling Tug Its function is to measure the diameter of oil drilling rigs. The presence of the three ships in one group means that Turkey treats the prospecting issue very seriously, and that it really wants to seriously engage in a survey that will be used after exploration later. The previous nautical announcement included two additional information, the first of which is that exploration will continue for the period from July 21 to August 02, in addition to the area in which exploration will take place, which was mentioned in the warning in the form of 8 specific points on the global navigation system confined to longitude and latitude, as the picture shows next: The announcement came in this way in light of Turkey's belief that the entire exploration area is in the Greek economic waters, according to what it determines for the middle lines, which is the default system of division in the case of Egypt and Greece, meaning that Turkey did not actually approach the Egyptian economic zone at the time of the announcement. As can be seen from the following map: Once the navigation warning was issued, German moves began to stop the three Turkish ships from moving into the declared survey area, after Greece announced that it would deal with it by force. Indeed, the three ships did not move from the port of Antalya, and Turkey announced the postponement of the movements for a month. On the Egyptian side, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on 01 August that point (8) of the points mentioned in the navigation warning is within the Egyptian exclusive economic zone, and the announcement raised the surprise of all observers, because the point is already outside the borders of the exclusive economic zone assumed by the international community As the following map shows: Then, on August 6, the interpretation of the previous statement of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs came after it and its Greek counterpart announced the signing of an agreement to demarcate the maritime boundaries between them, in the basis points system, which made the Egyptian economic zone expand in the direction of the north, as is evident from the following map: After announcing the demarcation between Egypt and Greece, the Antalya station launched a new navigational warning on August 10, which included the three ships performing the same seismic survey, during the period from 10 to 23 August, including eight points that define the exploration area, the first four of which were fully applied to the first navigation warning in July 21, which is the four points located in the exclusive Greek and Cypriot regions, while the last four points adjacent to the exclusive Egyptian zone were shifted to the north, away from any friction with the new Egyptian exclusive economic zone, and in particular the situation came with respect to point (8), which was issued Statement of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry to mention it before that on 01 August. As the following navigation ad image shows: A summary of what happened then, when Turkey announced its first navigation warning, it was not in any way close to the Egyptian exclusive economic zone, but after the demarcation agreement with Greece, Point 8 was inside the exclusive Egyptian zone, which led toTurkish compliance due to its full awareness that the borders of the exclusive Egyptian zone were not available, and Egypt will not tolerate any violation of its borders, so it immediately amended the area of exploration, and continued to fight Greece and Cyprus until the time of the writing of this article, which led to the damaging by Greece to a Turkish fishing boat. Hence, this is considered an implicit Turkish recognition of the exclusive Egyptian area despite its public opposition to the Greek exclusive area. This is the second incident in which Turkey submitted to the Egyptian will once Egypt declared it; The first when it announced the Libyan Red Line in Sirte and Jufrah. Which means that Egypt is completely in control of the course of affairs in the Mediterranean, and despite all the noise, Egypt remains the only country able to rearrange the scene with every step it takes. https://marsad.ecsstudies.com/37097...3bb65HcxsX5fTWakv0FZIp-m8TtFKFvFUwqACLpyZGAU0