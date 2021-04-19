The new TAI facilities and national combat aircraft engineering center opened.

Ali_Baba said: The Turks have money - Pakistan does not.. simple really. Click to expand...

I don't think it is THAT simple. When Pakistan had money, it chose not to invest in domestic capacity whereas Turkey leaned into that heavily. Our planners believed that Turkey was wasting time doing license manufacturing and just putting Made in Turkey labels on foreign products. However, Turkey was laying the groundwork for what you see here. Nobody can doubt their process now.On the bright side, I do think that our planners have seen the light and the PAC Aviation city is an attempt to mimic this model. The bad news is that we are a good 20 years behind Turkey - and we are learning on the job so I won't criticize the implementation of Aviation City too much. Better late than never I guess. Also, we are in a terrible terrible place economy wise so this is a terrible time for us to start this but we have to.