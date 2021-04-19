What's new

The new TAI facilities and national combat aircraft engineering center opened.

National combat aircraft engineering center
New composite production facilities
Factory Level Component Maintenance and Repair Center new facility
Space Systems Engineering Center new facility
Important day for the defense industry: Critical facilities will be opened today


January 6, 2022

The official opening of the facilities, including the National Combat Aircraft (MMU) Engineering Center and the Composite Production Building, which will increase Turkey’s claim in the aviation industry, will be held today.
A ceremony will be held today for the Engineering Center of the MMU Project, which is carried out under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries, as well as a number of facilities that have been completed in Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to attend the ceremony to be held at TAI.
2 thousand 300 people will be employed in the center
The MMU Engineering Center, which will be opened, was created with an investment of 220 million lira. 2 thousand 300 people will work in the center where “Turkey’s survival project” will be managed.
Equipped with high security solutions and technologies, the engineers will be able to carry out all their activities inside the building without being dependent on the outside.
The MMU Building, which has an area of 65 thousand square meters, also includes social areas such as a sports center, dining hall and autonomous library.
It will be the biggest in Turkey
An investment of 412 million TL was made for the Composite Production Building and auxiliary facilities to be officially opened.
The building in question is Turkey’s largest composite facility and the world’s 4th largest composite facility under a single roof.
The Composite Production Building consists of 19 blocks, including the main production, paint shop and auxiliary buildings.
150 engineers and 850 technicians will work at the facility, which has the capacity to meet 2 percent of the world’s air structural composites market.
Space Systems Engineering Center was completed in 390 days
Space Systems Engineering (USM) Center was completed in 390 days with an investment of 31 million TL.
The center, which was established for design activities and hardware production in the field of space, includes open offices, meeting rooms, “class 10 thousand” and “class 100 thousand” clean rooms, dining hall, hardware and software laboratories and conference hall.
718 people will work at USM, which includes system, software and hardware design, production, integration and test laboratories.
Domestic and national solutions for aircraft
The Factory Level Component Maintenance Repair Control Center was built with an investment of 53 million lira and will employ 510 people.
The design and production processes that will ensure 100% nationality of all kinds of vehicles and equipment to be used in the operation of aircraft will be carried out at the center.
Engineering studies will be carried out for national capabilities aiming to eliminate foreign dependency, and domestic capabilities will be created at the center.


16 factories will be opened
Ankara Aerospace and Aviation Specialized Organized Industrial Zone (HAB OSB), as the first specialized organized industrial zone in the defense industry, continues its activities on an area of 730 hectares right next to TUSAŞ.
With HAB, it is aimed to support the domestic industry in the fields of space and aviation, to bring together local and foreign companies to create synergy, and to produce high value-added products and increase exports.
The first part of the infrastructure works planned to be built in 2 parts in the OIZ has been completed. In the second part of the infrastructure business, the level of 90 percent was reached. Work is scheduled to be completed in the first half of this year.
150 out of 152 industrial parcels were allocated in the region. With the service support parcels, 90 percent of the total parcel area has been filled. There are 18 facilities in HAB that have been completed and invested by industrialists, and 57 facilities are still under construction.
At the ceremony, the official opening of 16 factories and HAB OSB Management Building will be held. When HAB is completed, it will host 300 enterprises, 150 of which are industrial establishments, and 15 thousand people will be employed when it is fully operational.
The establishment of the TEKNOHAB Technology Development Zone, where companies will carry out their R&D studies, continues in the special area within the borders of HAB. TEKNOHAB attracts many national and international companies, important research institutions and technology giants to the region; With the support of universities, relevant institutions and organizations in the region, it will offer special opportunities for the production and development of new and advanced technology.

MMU is not just an aircraft project. It is the vision that will turn the idea of independent and internationally competitive aviation into reality.
 
kursed said:
This is what an 'Aviation City' really looks like. Not what we have got going at our end.
I know. It looks like that this is what PAC is trying to ape. I don't mind the change in tact from the usual "lets make an idara". Yes, I can be an optimist :)
 
Ali_Baba said:
The Turks have money - Pakistan does not.. simple really.
I don't think it is THAT simple. When Pakistan had money, it chose not to invest in domestic capacity whereas Turkey leaned into that heavily. Our planners believed that Turkey was wasting time doing license manufacturing and just putting Made in Turkey labels on foreign products. However, Turkey was laying the groundwork for what you see here. Nobody can doubt their process now.

On the bright side, I do think that our planners have seen the light and the PAC Aviation city is an attempt to mimic this model. The bad news is that we are a good 20 years behind Turkey - and we are learning on the job so I won't criticize the implementation of Aviation City too much. Better late than never I guess. Also, we are in a terrible terrible place economy wise so this is a terrible time for us to start this but we have to.
 
