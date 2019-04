The new norm: Europe embraces China's 5G

Like many other European markets, Spain has come to the conclusion that irrespective of the flamboyant claims and political charade by all those U.S. intelligence agencies, the Pentagon, and the rest of that national security state, China's ZTE and Huawei pose no security risks on European consumers.

They offer no competitive alternatives and remain remarkably unaccountable to anyone.

Washington has failed to discredit China's telecommunications gear makers with its persistent myths, lies, and in many respects political pressure, just as the way it has failed to stop so many countries and international organizations, including the United Nations, from embracing the BRI.