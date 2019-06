It will be much easier now because after WW2 practically most countries were dirt poor had to rely on US or Soviet help the last Cold War 1.0 lead to rise of middle powers now those middle powers have some influence on regions surrounding them for better or worse eg-Turkey,Iran,Saudi,India and Pakistan. so it will be great time to be middle power state if those states have proper knowledge of geo-political trends, and grasp of forming a coherent foreign policy

Click to expand...