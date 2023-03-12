What's new

The new British Strix UAV with vertical takeoff.

The Australian division of the British defense company BAE Systems together with the company Innova evo showed the concept of a military UAV with vertical takeoff. The Strix drone is folded and transported in a container, the weight of the drone is about 650 kilograms. The UAV is capable of operating both in autonomous mode and in remote control mode from the M113 APC, the MQ-28 jet drone, from a ground station or from a helicopter. The drone has a flight range of over 800 km, a combat load of 160 kg, the UAV is armed with various air-to-ground missiles, among them the AGM-114 Hellfire, Brimstone and AGM-179. It is planned that the drone made its first flight at the end of 2023, and in 2026 the UAV will enter service.

 

