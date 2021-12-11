The new ALQ-131C electronic warfare pod for F-16 operators

Northrop Grumman has begun offering the most advanced version of the popular ALQ-131 electronic warfare pod for export, so any customer operating the F-16 Fighting Falcon can upgrade their fleet's self-protection capability.The system will certainly become the unified electronic warfare pod for the new F-16 Block 70 and the upgraded Viper, since it is designed to work with the APG-83 radar, also made by Northrop Grumman.The company provides the following information:As the electromagnetic spectrum becomes more controversial and crowded around the world, modern electronic warfare systems are essential equipment for tactical aircraft.Northrop Grumman's F-16 electronic warfare package for international operators is based on technologies developed for the US F-16 fleet.Known as the ALQ-131C, this fully updated digital system is ready to defend against current and future threats.Introducing fifth-generation to fourth-generation electronic warfare capabilitiesBy integrating the APG-83 AESA radar, the F-16 gains new radio frequency detection and targeting capabilities.Ensuring that the electronic warfare system worked effectively with radar was one of the engineering team's main design goals.“The F-16's EW (electronic warfare) group has tested pulse interoperability with the AESA APG-83 radar. Our goal was to maximize the performance of these two important RF systems to provide greater system survivability and lethality. "Our extensive testing confirms the success of this approach," said Jim Jensen, a technical member of Northrop Grumman.The similarity to the US F-16 program provides a path to long-term access to affordable upgrades and sustainability, so operators can always stay abreast of the latest developments.Leading technology that counteracts the threatOur customers face a greater radio frequency threat to their tactical aircraft than ever before. James Conroy, vice president for navigation, said a selection of Northrop Grumman's targets and their survivability.The ALQ-131C is designed to detect and identify known, emerging and anticipated future threats, even in dense and complex threat environments.The ALQ-131C's high-sensitivity digital receiver, high-speed processors and digital RF memory enable the generation of high-resolution digital signals.It is designed to overcome threat systems by applying coherent and/or incoherent optimum interference technology. This level of protection allows the freedom of maneuver needed to carry out the many tasks of international operators.Northrop Grumman's Open Systems EW architecture provides the bandwidth needed to detect and defeat the most complex radiofrequency threats, including agile air defense systems.As radio frequency threats continue to spread, effective electronic warfare systems are urgently needed to keep pilots safe and ensure mission success.Interoperable, affordable and sustainable, Northrop Grumman's ALQ-131C provides advanced electronic warfare capabilities to the global F-16 fleet.