The Never Ending Political Match is Approaching the Final Over, What are the Likely Outcomes

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 15,260
- 13
- Country
-
- Location
-
Many political pundits predict the next few weeks crucial and decisive for the political future of Pakistan. The political divide and polarisation are so deep that no household, family, or even institutions are exempt from its overbearing. No one is ready to forgive or tolerate the other. The situation is evenly poised and can tilt in anyone's favor in the short term(limited period).
Pakistan is suffering from this never-ending political chaos, no one will emerge victorious.
Pakistan is suffering from this never-ending political chaos, no one will emerge victorious.