What's new

The Never Ending Political Match is Approaching the Final Over, What are the Likely Outcomes

What are the likely outcomes in the next few days/weeks

  • PM some cabinet ministers and some bureaucrates will be dismissed on contempt of court

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • CJP Bandial and others will be forced to resign

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • Imran Khan will go to jail and disqualified

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • Army chief will quit under the pressure of the rank and file

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Street battles will commence among the opposing parties/bloodshed

    Votes: 5 62.5%

  • None of the above

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    8
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,260
13
31,946
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Many political pundits predict the next few weeks crucial and decisive for the political future of Pakistan. The political divide and polarisation are so deep that no household, family, or even institutions are exempt from its overbearing. No one is ready to forgive or tolerate the other. The situation is evenly poised and can tilt in anyone's favor in the short term(limited period).

Pakistan is suffering from this never-ending political chaos, no one will emerge victorious.
maxresdefault.jpg
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
15,331
-9
17,034
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It seems that PTI did not do their home work and are full of incompetent strategists. They should have learnt from Iranian revolution, Morsi and Erdogan and how one revolution succeeded whilst another failed. It seems PDM and establishment are one step ahead in every way and seem to be controlling the game and making the moves. Either PTI intensify people power and the democracy card else they will be history. No doubt the flamers are there instigating the demise of Pakistan but Pakistan army is holding strong and is the ace in the game. We can't allow anarchy and torching of civilisation and the army's patience is running thin. This must be the time to cast aside the colonial political setup that has enchained Pakistan's development into bankruptcy and a chronic illness of corruption. Pakistan must change and the time is now.
 
MM_Haider

MM_Haider

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2010
2,292
1
2,603
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
people cannot win against state without external help or rebellion within the state rank and file.. PTI doesn't have both till now.. But IK has upped the game since last week by naming the powerful.. the last hope for PTI is Supreme Court ... wait till Monday
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,260
13
31,946
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The balance is tilting towards the Govt, CJP adjourned his court till next week. Everyone was expecting an issue of contempt notices to the PM and Cabinet today.
Pressure is mounting on the CJP, will he resign it all depends on how IK makes his next move.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Poll
Will The Mexican Standoff in Pakistani Politics Finally Cease in September
2
Replies
16
Views
813
M. Sarmad
M. Sarmad
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan’s Political Culture Is In Shambles
Replies
13
Views
345
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Poll
The Game is in the final over what are the possible political outcomes
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
136
Views
6K
The Lost Brother
T
Kingdom come
Polarised politics are tearing Pakistan apart
Replies
0
Views
117
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
Salza
Imran Khan's pawn has reached the other end of the political chessboard, and is about to take on a powerful form
Replies
8
Views
560
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom