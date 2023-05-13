The Never Ending Political Match is Approaching the Final Over, What are the Likely Outcomes

It seems that PTI did not do their home work and are full of incompetent strategists. They should have learnt from Iranian revolution, Morsi and Erdogan and how one revolution succeeded whilst another failed. It seems PDM and establishment are one step ahead in every way and seem to be controlling the game and making the moves. Either PTI intensify people power and the democracy card else they will be history. No doubt the flamers are there instigating the demise of Pakistan but Pakistan army is holding strong and is the ace in the game. We can't allow anarchy and torching of civilisation and the army's patience is running thin. This must be the time to cast aside the colonial political setup that has enchained Pakistan's development into bankruptcy and a chronic illness of corruption. Pakistan must change and the time is now.