The Netherlands and the United States conducted live training with the automatic aim of the Smart Shooter company

Pictured above: A Dutch soldier during training. Source: Dutch Ministry of DefenseThe United States Army and the Dutch Army recently conducted live training in the Smash 2000 smart shooting system of the Smart Shooter company from Kibbutz Yagur. The system is mounted on small arms, and is domesticated through AI-based image processing on purpose to incite a soldier to perform accurate firing. The U.S. military tested the system with ground targets, and the Dutch military tested it on interceptor skimmers using small arms. Both armies crowned the exercises as successful.The Dutch exercise was carried out at a military facility in the town of Harde, with the participation of fighters from the Air Force, Navy and Special Forces. As part of the exercise, they were equipped with Colt rifles on which a smart-cop fire control system was installed in order to test whether it allows infantry soldiers to intercept short-range skimmers using their personal weapons. .The Dutch Ministry of Defense has also issued an official announcement about the experiment, which apparently hints at the strategic importance it sees in the system. Smart-Cop estimated that the success of the two trials is a significant milestone in introducing the solution to the world's leading armies, and that the two armies are expected to expand the scope of equipping the system.Nakal drops a droneDr. Avraham Mazor, VP of Marketing and Development at the company, told Techtime that the exercise is the result of four years of working together with the Dutch army. "The Dutch army has examined the functioning of the system in its operational scenarios and in accordance with the threats it faces. The exercise was successfully crowned according to the criteria they defined. I believe it will lead to equipping the system." He said, "The simplicity of the system stood out no less than its accuracy. The soldiers arrived without prior experience, and after a short training of several minutes were able to intercept skimmers."Skimmer interception using small arms is one of the key scenarios of interest to armies currently considering the Smart-Cop solution. Recently, the US Department of Defense (DoD) also included the system in the skimmer and small UAV defense program (C-sUAS) it is formulating. Mazur: "Our system provides a response to a new threat. There are many systems that know how to handle skimmers. But there is no system that allows a soldier to simply perform a skimmer interception on a battlefield himself, without relying on supporting systems like a remote radar."This can be seen as personal protection against skimmers. In addition, existing systems are based on disrupting skimmers by electronic means. The skimmers in the future will be autonomous, without a communication unit or GPS, and in the structure of skimmer fleets, and therefore electronic warfare will be less effective. "And there are those who are considering the possibility that in every combat platoon there will be a soldier who can intercept skimmers."Skimmers that were shot down with a small weapon that was equipped with the Smart-Policeman's fire control system Skimmers that were shot with a small weapon that was equipped with the Smart-Policeman's fire control systemThe rifle ceases to be a "statistical weapon"Smart-Policeman was founded by two people from Rafael's missile division, CEO Michal Moore and chief technologist Avshalom Erlich. It has developed a fire control system called Smash, which is installed using a rail on each assault rifle. The system is localized to the target using electro sensors -Optical and monitors it through artificial intelligence-based image processing.The automatic localization allows the soldier to aim effortlessly, and when the weapon is at the right angle - the trigger is released automatically. Mazur: "Smart fire control systems will become an integral element in all modern combat perceptions. The rifle can no longer be a statistical weapon. We bring the infantry level to the entire world of missiles: at the technological level, in perception and in production and assembly."Goals skip within 400 yardsThe exercise, conducted by the United States Army, took place Sept. 14-24 at the APG training facility in Aberdeen, Maryland. During it, the soldiers equipped themselves with assault rifles on which a smart-cop's fire control system was installed, and fired thousands of cartridges at stationary, moving targets and jumping targets at ranges of 25-400 meters. At the end of the exercise, the hit percentages were compared to the percentages of accuracy typical of standard aiming use.The exercise was funded and supervised by the Infantry Development and Equipping Division, as part of a program to test the use of foreign-made weapons by American forces. Smart-Policeman is currently active in about 15 countries, mostly through subsidiaries or local representatives (US and Germany). And collaborations with security contractors such as Thales in Australia, TBM in the Netherlands and Opto S&D from the Akaer Group in Brazil. "We are in the midst of a very extensive marketing activity, which includes demonstrations and equipping."