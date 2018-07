Guys, there are only a few days left in the elections. But you see a lot of dust being raised to blind us from all sides by the negative forces that do not want to see Pakistan get stable by choosing its own leadership. Up to so far foreign powers have played an important role because our establishment has allowed them to do so under one pretext or other…When they needed Pakistan to fight USSR in Afghanistan, the regime change was brought up by dismissing the democratically elected govt and this tradition of interference from foreign actors continued under different forms and shapes and the last instance was the NRO and 2013’s elections and this always benefitted a certain group of opportunists elite who have been plundering with the resources of the nation for the past many decades with impunity. But they never pointed fingers to the foreign hands and they never let the process of true accountability to take place rather it was always about who gets what…more like the distribution of the booty among the thieves. However, the latest changes in the global geopolitics and the awareness and subsequent uprising of masses in Muslim world and especially in Pakistan has put a severe dent in this liaison between the foreign forces and the establishment as the former has become too overtly hostile and has lost all the cards to play and the latter has realised that the survival of the nation is only possible by redeeming the sovereignty and making decisions inside the country.After Gen (rtd) Ashfaq Pervaiz Kiyani, who was the guardian of NRO and played an key role in letting the RO’s rig and engineer the elections under justice (rtd) Ch. Iftikhar, left the office, things started to change for better and state decided to solve its problems inside the home. However our corrupt elite did not like change in the status quo - the musical chair between the two major group of thugs, namely PPP and PMLn. The smaller groups like MQM, Jamaat-e-Islami, ASWJ, MMA, ANP, Fazlur-Rehman etc. are also beneficiaries and they got their share proportional to their weight in the political landscape. The only player that seems to be happy with this development is the people of Pakistan and that simply translates into the new entrant…the untested force PTI. However, all the negative forces have joined their hands against it. So it is not a surprise to see that all of them are targeting PTI despite the fact it has not been in power in the centre and its peformance in KPK has been far superior to any other contemporary govt especially in institutional development and consolidation and focus on addressing the basic needs like education, health, security, elimination of the corruption from public offices.For the first time the process of true accountability has started in the country and the establishment has decided to stay politically neutral and do not interfere while supporting the state institutions under the constitution of Pakistan. Two democratically govt have completed their terms in a row and this process has continued under a democratically elected govt, no military intervention whatsoever. The goal is to eliminate the corruption through an across the board the accountability. However the impression is being given by certain group that it is not across the board rather they are being target which could not be farther from the truth. Different cases are at different stages and all the culprits will be eventually be apprehended and convicted. No one will be spared as it will undo the whole process which is not the mood of the nation and the establishment. Thus it is of utmost significance for us to stand united and do not buy into the false propaganda. So vote for the change, stay united, stay alert and stay blessed..your future is bright..InshaAllah.ByWar&Peace