The NBS Mantis protects the Saudi corvettes

Nächstbereichschutzsystem (NBS) MANTIS is a SHORAD air defence protection system..







​

Rheinmetall Defense has introduced another variant of its Skyranger air defense weapon system, the Skyranger 30 HEL – a mobile, hybrid solution mounting the company’s 30mm AHEAD with a laser onboard. ​

​

Switzerland set to transfer military resources, skills to Saudi Arabia in coming months​

It is a close range air defense system designed by Rheinmetall Air Defense AG (Switzerland).. (formerly known as Oerlikon Contraves) for installation on ships. It is a naval version based on the ground air defense system with a 35 mm cannon and uses AHEAD ammunition.. Which proved very successful on Saudi soil, where cases were recorded to shoot down suicide drones, mortars and artillery with just a few shots..The NBS MANTIS system is based on the Skyshield air defence gun system of Rheinmetall. The Skyshield is a modular ground-based short-range air defence system (SHORAD) designed with automated and flexible features, and is easily transportable.The sensor system comprises of radar, effectors and electro-optical sensors installed on the base perimeter. The MANTIS protection system is totally automated and operates 24/7. A radar sensor in the control system recognises missiles fired onto a base from about 3km. The automatic process enables the guns to fire on the threat instantly in the calculated flight path. The guns are capable of firing 1,000 rounds per minute.The firing of the guns is based on mission-specific programmable and air burst advanced hit efficiency and destruction (AHEAD) ammunition, a technology developed by Rheinmetall Weapons and Munitions, formerly Oerlikon Contraves Pyrotec. The ammunition has a payload of 152 tungsten projectiles, weighing 3.3g each.The AHEAD technology enables the air defence gun’s capability to track and destroy the aerial targets. The MANTIS gun fires 24 round burst, high-velocity AHEAD rounds at the target’s intercept point.The device on the tip measures the exact velocity of each shot during firing, and automatically adjusts to detonate the ammo when you get close from a predetermined distance from the target.The projectiles from the gun are programmed through a muzzle-based electromagnetic inductor. The technology activates and separates the projectiles into 152 heavy tungsten metal spin-stabilised sub-projectiles as per an electronic timer.The sub-projectiles of 3.3g each form a lethal cone-shaped metal cloud in the flight path of the incoming target. The response time for the system to detect and fire the target is expected to be 4.5 seconds. MANTIS’ control system is also capable of tracking the location of the assailants along with the flight path and point of impact.Other shooting modes are designed to be effective against surface targets.. Like small fast attack boats. The weapon is designed to be controlled.. It is carried out by an external fire control system using either radar or photoelectric tracking devices.Ammunition capacity allows engagement with 10 anti-ship missiles.. or 20 surface targets.. with a Maximum effective range of 5000m..