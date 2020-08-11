The Naya Pakistan Special Service Group

SSGOPERATOR
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 24, 2020
- 9
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Assalam O Alaikum
The Special Service Group does look cutting edge and and very lethal now....
However the thing that concerns me is not their weapon, equipment and tactics but it is that why anonymity is not practiced by them. They upload a lot of images online revealing their face and identity which can be used by enemy surveillance cameras which have the latest Artificial Intelligence which in turn will compromise their covert operations and resulting in operational failure. The threat is real as it has already been used against us directly or indirectly in 2020. Everyone directly or indirectly accepts that they were used by ISI as a paramilitary force against Soviet Union in Afghanistan and is still being used by ISI for purposes I don't want to mention but I know that they do the right thing. Why is it that such a great Intelligence Agency(ISI) and such a great Special Operations Force which can defeat a superpower and is still doing so about which @Horus and @PanzerKiel hopefully know about hasn't upgraded itself in cyber warfare and something simple as wearing a mask. Is it possible that they might be fooling us they are really good at it?
Note: NO one literally no one should give a criticizing comment and only give a positive reply no matter how much you know.
plus no one to give an answer as ''The lions don't hide their faces'', etc. Do some research online because the threat is real.
And Admins kindly don't remove this thread for asking sensitive question. Just message me and I will remove the sensitive part of the question. It is really difficult to make a new non-sensitive thread. Thank you.
And for the lethality of the SSG:
Watch the video before Youtube removes them.
Allah o Akbar
Fi AmanAllah
Pakistan Zindabad
InshAllah there is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan.
Allah is with the one who is for Allah no matter how underfunded they are.
“Do not say that! How few are the Romans and how numerous are we ! 'An army's strength lies not in numbers of men but in Allah's help, and its weakness lies in being forsaken by Allah”
-- Khalid ibn al-Walid
@Horus , @PanzerKiel and others Kindly Reply with any information you know regarding the topic.
Plus also explain what exactly is the 'Covert Action Division' and 'Directorate S' or 'SS directorate'(there is a lot of confusion online) and what is the difference between these two?
@Horus
@PanzerKiel
@MastanKhan
@Horus
@SQ8
@Oscar
@Zarvan
@Pomegranate
@Dubious
@Akheilos
@RescueRanger
@hassan1
@Manticore
@Levina
@syedali73
@Irfan Baloch
@Big Tank
@Sine Nomine
P.S. What is Pakistan's approx equivalent of TIER 1? Is it Zarrar COY?
The Special Service Group does look cutting edge and and very lethal now....
However the thing that concerns me is not their weapon, equipment and tactics but it is that why anonymity is not practiced by them. They upload a lot of images online revealing their face and identity which can be used by enemy surveillance cameras which have the latest Artificial Intelligence which in turn will compromise their covert operations and resulting in operational failure. The threat is real as it has already been used against us directly or indirectly in 2020. Everyone directly or indirectly accepts that they were used by ISI as a paramilitary force against Soviet Union in Afghanistan and is still being used by ISI for purposes I don't want to mention but I know that they do the right thing. Why is it that such a great Intelligence Agency(ISI) and such a great Special Operations Force which can defeat a superpower and is still doing so about which @Horus and @PanzerKiel hopefully know about hasn't upgraded itself in cyber warfare and something simple as wearing a mask. Is it possible that they might be fooling us they are really good at it?
Note: NO one literally no one should give a criticizing comment and only give a positive reply no matter how much you know.
plus no one to give an answer as ''The lions don't hide their faces'', etc. Do some research online because the threat is real.
And Admins kindly don't remove this thread for asking sensitive question. Just message me and I will remove the sensitive part of the question. It is really difficult to make a new non-sensitive thread. Thank you.
And for the lethality of the SSG:
Watch the video before Youtube removes them.
Allah o Akbar
Fi AmanAllah
Pakistan Zindabad
InshAllah there is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan.
Allah is with the one who is for Allah no matter how underfunded they are.
“Do not say that! How few are the Romans and how numerous are we ! 'An army's strength lies not in numbers of men but in Allah's help, and its weakness lies in being forsaken by Allah”
-- Khalid ibn al-Walid
@Horus , @PanzerKiel and others Kindly Reply with any information you know regarding the topic.
Plus also explain what exactly is the 'Covert Action Division' and 'Directorate S' or 'SS directorate'(there is a lot of confusion online) and what is the difference between these two?
@Horus
@PanzerKiel
@MastanKhan
@Horus
@SQ8
@Oscar
@Zarvan
@Pomegranate
@Dubious
@Akheilos
@RescueRanger
@hassan1
@Manticore
@Levina
@syedali73
@Irfan Baloch
@Big Tank
@Sine Nomine
P.S. What is Pakistan's approx equivalent of TIER 1? Is it Zarrar COY?
Last edited: