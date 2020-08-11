The Naya Pakistan Special Service Group

What's new

Assalam O Alaikum


The Special Service Group does look cutting edge and and very lethal now....

However the thing that concerns me is not their weapon, equipment and tactics but it is that why anonymity is not practiced by them. They upload a lot of images online revealing their face and identity which can be used by enemy surveillance cameras which have the latest Artificial Intelligence which in turn will compromise their covert operations and resulting in operational failure. The threat is real as it has already been used against us directly or indirectly in 2020. Everyone directly or indirectly accepts that they were used by ISI as a paramilitary force against Soviet Union in Afghanistan and is still being used by ISI for purposes I don't want to mention but I know that they do the right thing. Why is it that such a great Intelligence Agency(ISI) and such a great Special Operations Force which can defeat a superpower and is still doing so about which @Horus and @PanzerKiel hopefully know about hasn't upgraded itself in cyber warfare and something simple as wearing a mask. Is it possible that they might be fooling us they are really good at it?
Note: NO one literally no one should give a criticizing comment and only give a positive reply no matter how much you know.
plus no one to give an answer as ''The lions don't hide their faces'', etc. Do some research online because the threat is real.

And Admins kindly don't remove this thread for asking sensitive question. Just message me and I will remove the sensitive part of the question. It is really difficult to make a new non-sensitive thread. Thank you.

And for the lethality of the SSG:


Watch the video before Youtube removes them.
Allah o Akbar
Fi AmanAllah
Pakistan Zindabad
InshAllah there is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan.
Allah is with the one who is for Allah no matter how underfunded they are.
“Do not say that! How few are the Romans and how numerous are we ! 'An army's strength lies not in numbers of men but in Allah's help, and its weakness lies in being forsaken by Allah”
-- Khalid ibn al-Walid

@Horus , @PanzerKiel and others Kindly Reply with any information you know regarding the topic.
Plus also explain what exactly is the 'Covert Action Division' and 'Directorate S' or 'SS directorate'(there is a lot of confusion online) and what is the difference between these two?

@Horus
@PanzerKiel
@MastanKhan
@Horus
@SQ8
@Oscar
@Zarvan
@Pomegranate
@Dubious
@Akheilos
@RescueRanger
@hassan1
@Manticore
@Levina
@syedali73
@Irfan Baloch
@Big Tank
@Sine Nomine

P.S. What is Pakistan's approx equivalent of TIER 1? Is it Zarrar COY?
 
Assalam O Alaikum


The Special Service Group does look cutting edge and and very lethal now....

View attachment 684639 View attachment 684640 View attachment 684641 View attachment 684642

Note: NO one literally no one should give a criticizing comment and only give a positive reply no matter how much you know.
plus no one to give an answer as ''The lions don't hide their faces'', etc. Do some research online because the threat is real.

And Admins kindly don't remove this thread for asking sensitive question. Just message me and I will remove the sensitive part of the question. It is really difficult to make a new non-sensitive thread. Thank you.

And for the lethality of the SSG:
Note: NO one literally no one should give a criticizing comment and only give a positive reply no matter how much you know.
plus no one to give an answer as ''The lions don't hide their faces'', etc. Do some research online because the threat is real.

And Admins kindly don't remove this thread for asking sensitive question. Just message me and I will remove the sensitive part of the question. It is really difficult to make a new non-sensitive thread. Thank you.

And for the lethality of the SSG:


Watch the video before Youtube removes them.
Fi AmanAllah
Pakistan Zindabad
InshAllah there is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan.

@Horus , @PanzerKiel and others Kindly Reply with any information you know regarding the topic.
Plus also explain what exactly is the 'Covert Action Division' and 'Directorate S' or 'SS directorate'(there is a lot of confusion online) and what is the difference between these two?

@Horus
@PanzerKiel
@MastanKhan
@Horus
@SQ8
@Oscar
@Zarvan
@Pomegranate
@Dubious
@Akheilos
@RescueRanger
@hassan1
@Manticore
@Devil Soul
@Levina
@syedali73
@Irfan Baloch
@Big Tank
@Sine Nomine
Ssg in black uniform ?
 
Assalam o Alaikum
Yup. The Zarrar ATU(Anti-Terrorist Unit)(A company of SSG) wears black uniform.
Oh ok didnt know Zarrar wears Black Uniform mostly seen them in Civil in Videos but good to know we have all black uniformed commandos as well...

Btw Zarrar se Shaan ki nai movie zehn me aa rehi he 😅
 
Oh ok didnt know Zarrar wears Black Uniform mostly seen them in Civil in Videos but good to know we have all black uniformed commandos as well...

Btw Zarrar se Shaan ki nai movie zehn me aa rehi he 😅
Yeah they wear civilian for blending in & they do wear green(woodland) and black too depending on the situation. The only thing they lack behind is in technology.
Yes the movie delayed coz of covid-19 I think
 
I think one thing needs to be done. Pakistan is the last siege of the Muslim subcontinent. Just as Granada was once the last Muslim siege of Andalusia. Like Granada, thousands of flaws can be found in the state of Pakistan. But despite all these flaws, this is the only shield left. The Hindutva mentality we see in India today was realized by some great minds in the 1930s.
It became clear that in the democracy brought by the British, Muslims would never be able to reach the houses of power. And the narrow-minded and vindictive nature of Hindus in particular will never be willing to live with Muslims on the basis of peaceful coexistence. Therefore, they will be willing to go to any lengths to humiliate the Muslims.
The only possible solution to the situation was to establish a separate state free from Hindu influence. It is also worth noting here that Muslims have been trying to gain lasting assurances for their rights by staying inside India till the last moment. As a final argument, the Cabinet also agreed to the Mission Plan 1946. But the Indian National Congress not only rejected the plan, but also did not agree to separate elections for Muslims and reserved seats. After which there was no choice but to form a separate state.
Obviously this was not an ideal solution. It was a survival option. Just as the gates of the fort were forced to close as the attacker approached. While many people were still outside the fort. However, some people here had pinned their hopes on the Hindus in the face of British hostility. Who realized their mistake soon after independence. In this regard, the testimonies of Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Ludhianvi of Majlis-e-Ahrar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad of Congress can be seen. Today, you can pick up all the channels talking about India's defense on YouTube, most of which target Muslims, especially Indian Muslims. Look at the arrogance of France in honor of the Prophet (peace be upon him). Pakistan is like that but no ruler of Pakistan will ever have the courage to openly support France like Modi Coins and even Pakistani rulers condemned France. While the ruler of India Modi did not appreciate the sentiments of 200 million Muslims in his country and spoke of standing with France in this difficult time. At present 80% of the Hindu Baniyas are running against the Muslims. They blame the Muslims for everything. The poor Muslim just spends his whole life proving his patriotism to the Hindu Baniyas. If he insults, then the next test is called the infidel sentence of the servant Matram, whoever does this, then today it is time to insult Islam and test its patriotism. Have mercy on the brothers.

There is no denying the fact that even after the formation of Pakistan, the situation has never improved. Sharia has not been enforced here till date. Various proxy wars have been going on all the time and are still going on today. Numerous occupation groups have taken over the state, whose experiences have left the country hollow. But the point is that this is the last siege and refuge. Now the nation must stand on it. I learn and have more respect of pakistan after 35 years living aborad.Pakistan Zindabad
 
Assalam O Alaikum
black Storks
By the Grace of Allah
A nightmare for soviets without any cutting edge weaponry.
Technology?you never know what they pack behind the scene but we do need more tech especially small AI drones
Yup we do need it but I think they might have some drones in the back. As the file 'Yalghaar' featured them. I know films aren't real but they had some collaboration from ISPR, etc. so who knows. And everyone accepts that Pakistan millitary has done several Intelligence-based air strike and there is an article too on wikipedia. InshAllah Allah will help us in the future but a little poverty is good because man remembers ALLAH more when he is in need and when he is fulfilled he disobeys ALLAH. Everything happens only by the will of ALLAH (I don't mean that they should not upgarde)
I think one thing needs to be done. Pakistan is the last siege of the Muslim subcontinent. Just as Granada was once the last Muslim siege of Andalusia. Like Granada, thousands of flaws can be found in the state of Pakistan. But despite all these flaws, this is the only shield left. The Hindutva mentality we see in India today was realized by some great minds in the 1930s.
It became clear that in the democracy brought by the British, Muslims would never be able to reach the houses of power. And the narrow-minded and vindictive nature of Hindus in particular will never be willing to live with Muslims on the basis of peaceful coexistence. Therefore, they will be willing to go to any lengths to humiliate the Muslims.
The only possible solution to the situation was to establish a separate state free from Hindu influence. It is also worth noting here that Muslims have been trying to gain lasting assurances for their rights by staying inside India till the last moment. As a final argument, the Cabinet also agreed to the Mission Plan 1946. But the Indian National Congress not only rejected the plan, but also did not agree to separate elections for Muslims and reserved seats. After which there was no choice but to form a separate state.
Obviously this was not an ideal solution. It was a survival option. Just as the gates of the fort were forced to close as the attacker approached. While many people were still outside the fort. However, some people here had pinned their hopes on the Hindus in the face of British hostility. Who realized their mistake soon after independence. In this regard, the testimonies of Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Ludhianvi of Majlis-e-Ahrar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad of Congress can be seen. Today, you can pick up all the channels talking about India's defense on YouTube, most of which target Muslims, especially Indian Muslims. Look at the arrogance of France in honor of the Prophet (peace be upon him). Pakistan is like that but no ruler of Pakistan will ever have the courage to openly support France like Modi Coins and even Pakistani rulers condemned France. While the ruler of India Modi did not appreciate the sentiments of 200 million Muslims in his country and spoke of standing with France in this difficult time. At present 80% of the Hindu Baniyas are running against the Muslims. They blame the Muslims for everything. The poor Muslim just spends his whole life proving his patriotism to the Hindu Baniyas. If he insults, then the next test is called the infidel sentence of the servant Matram, whoever does this, then today it is time to insult Islam and test its patriotism. Have mercy on the brothers.

There is no denying the fact that even after the formation of Pakistan, the situation has never improved. Sharia has not been enforced here till date. Various proxy wars have been going on all the time and are still going on today. Numerous occupation groups have taken over the state, whose experiences have left the country hollow. But the point is that this is the last siege and refuge. Now the nation must stand on it. I learn and have more respect of pakistan after 35 years living aborad.Pakistan Zindabad
Assalam O Alaikum
InshAllah Allah will help muslims restore our true identity.
Yes I totally agree with you. Almost everyone these days is trying to Nauzubillah destroy our us and only hope is Allah. We can only hope that Allah stands with us because only the Order of Allah gets things done but Allah is only with those who are for Allah. We have to become a better Muslim. Read Quran Majeed(with translation to better understand it minimum one page a day if you are busy) because it prays for its reader. And we have to be disciplined in Salat. Help others. Stay away from sins especially being toxic to others, pornography and such filthy things like drugs because it is destroying our young generations and they are gonna lead tommorow.
May Allah give us refuge and strength to stay away from sins and to do good deeds. Ameen
Only then our Golden age will be restored again. We have many enemies especially Jews and Hindus and only Allah can help us succeed. Many scholars think the end time has begun because evil has covered the surface of Earth and it is time Imam Mahdi(A.S) and Hazrat Isa (A.S) will InshAllah rise.
May Allah make us stand with them and give us victory. Ameen.
Allah O Akbar
Beautiful first video of the forces gave me goose bumps. Rejuvenated my memories from my childhood
Great to know you liked the thread.
Thanks.
What about the last videos???
Not saying it's not but it looks like something funded by pak govt. /army and in such videos singers only serve as an annoying distraction, just an opinion though, i feel just keeping background music is good
Assalam O Alaikum
Sorry can't provide it with the background music but some people like the way it is.
Everyone has their own perception.
Anyways many scholars agree that music is haraam in Islam I want to upload it without music but can't.
And please don't start a debate on halal or haram in the thread
Allah Hafiz
 
CTD punjab are also black uniformed
Assalam O Alaikum
Yes they are but in the video it is Zarrar ATU.
Technology?you never know what they pack behind the scene but we do need more tech especially small AI drones
Assalam O Alaikum
Can you specifically tell what they might have 'behind the scene'
Jazak Allah
 
