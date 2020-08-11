The Naya Pakistan Special Service Group

I think one thing needs to be done. Pakistan is the last siege of the Muslim subcontinent. Just as Granada was once the last Muslim siege of Andalusia. Like Granada, thousands of flaws can be found in the state of Pakistan. But despite all these flaws, this is the only shield left. The Hindutva mentality we see in India today was realized by some great minds in the 1930s.

It became clear that in the democracy brought by the British, Muslims would never be able to reach the houses of power. And the narrow-minded and vindictive nature of Hindus in particular will never be willing to live with Muslims on the basis of peaceful coexistence. Therefore, they will be willing to go to any lengths to humiliate the Muslims.

The only possible solution to the situation was to establish a separate state free from Hindu influence. It is also worth noting here that Muslims have been trying to gain lasting assurances for their rights by staying inside India till the last moment. As a final argument, the Cabinet also agreed to the Mission Plan 1946. But the Indian National Congress not only rejected the plan, but also did not agree to separate elections for Muslims and reserved seats. After which there was no choice but to form a separate state.

Obviously this was not an ideal solution. It was a survival option. Just as the gates of the fort were forced to close as the attacker approached. While many people were still outside the fort. However, some people here had pinned their hopes on the Hindus in the face of British hostility. Who realized their mistake soon after independence. In this regard, the testimonies of Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Ludhianvi of Majlis-e-Ahrar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad of Congress can be seen. Today, you can pick up all the channels talking about India's defense on YouTube, most of which target Muslims, especially Indian Muslims. Look at the arrogance of France in honor of the Prophet (peace be upon him). Pakistan is like that but no ruler of Pakistan will ever have the courage to openly support France like Modi Coins and even Pakistani rulers condemned France. While the ruler of India Modi did not appreciate the sentiments of 200 million Muslims in his country and spoke of standing with France in this difficult time. At present 80% of the Hindu Baniyas are running against the Muslims. They blame the Muslims for everything. The poor Muslim just spends his whole life proving his patriotism to the Hindu Baniyas. If he insults, then the next test is called the infidel sentence of the servant Matram, whoever does this, then today it is time to insult Islam and test its patriotism. Have mercy on the brothers.



There is no denying the fact that even after the formation of Pakistan, the situation has never improved. Sharia has not been enforced here till date. Various proxy wars have been going on all the time and are still going on today. Numerous occupation groups have taken over the state, whose experiences have left the country hollow. But the point is that this is the last siege and refuge. Now the nation must stand on it. I learn and have more respect of pakistan after 35 years living aborad.Pakistan Zindabad