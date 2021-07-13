The Navy's Exotic M80 Stiletto Test Ship Defeated Drone Swarms At Sea During Trials

Our system is able to deal with UAVs, USVs and UGVs (so, air, water surface, and ground drones). They all use similar tech, although USVs and UGVs have an added complexity of being closer to the ground, with more clutter and ground/water reflections for the sensors.



We do not presently target UUV detection, as their comms work entirely differently to the rest, and the signal propagation under water is quite different. However our AI signal processing software works equally well on sonar (and space) data, which is one of the next steps for our product roadmap. Ultimately, we go where our customers ask us to.