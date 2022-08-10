What's new

The names and faces of the 16 children killed in Gaza 350 wounded

Three days of Israeli bombardment in Gaza killed at least 44 Palestinians, including 16 children.

According to the latest official information from the Palestinian health ministry, 44 Palestinians, including 16 children, were killed and at least 350 civilians wounded.

Since 2008, Israel has waged four wars on the Palestinian territory, killing nearly 4,000 people – one-quarter of them children.

According to data compiled by Defense for Children International, at least 2,200 children have been killed by the Israeli military and Israeli settlers across the Occupied Palestinian Territory since 2000 – the beginning of the second intifada.

Here are the names and faces of the 16 children aged 18 and under killed by Israeli air strikes over the past three days:

Jamil,4
Alaa, 5
Momen, 5
Haneen, 8
Ahmed, 9
Hazem, 9
Ahmad, 11
Jamil, 13
Muhammad, 13
Dalia, 13
Mohammed, 14
Hamed, 16
Nazmi, 16
Ahmed, 16
Mohammed, 17
Khalil, 18



Ibrahim Al-Masri, 10, sits for a portrait in his bedroom in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip that was damaged when an airstrike destroyed the neighboring building prior to a cease-fire
“I want to make them feel safe because I have never felt safe.”

Like many kids, Maram Faraj grew up wanting to be a superhero. She loved their brightly colored costumes, their grandiose capes and the way they always managed to swoop in at just the right time. Her dream didn’t fade when she shelved the bedtime stories – it just had an outfit change.

Now, at 23, Maram still envisions herself flying over her hometown and protecting civilians from harm. Trading the unitard for a tailored blazer and the superhuman flying powers for a jet plane, Maram has set her sights on becoming a flight attendant. After a particularly warm encounter with a flight attendant on a plane ride to visit family in Saudi Arabia, Maram realized the innate power the job holds: making others feel safe and protected.

Maram is a Palestinian woman living in GAZA: a 140-square mile strip of land densely populated by upwards of 2 million people. For her, safety has never been a given.


“I don't feel safe in my country,” she says. “I always feel like I'm going to be the next victim. I always think about the way that I will die. Sometimes I ask myself, ‘Will I ever die normally?’”

Maram's concerns mirror that of countless Gazans, especially in light of the violence this May between Israel and Hamas militants. Gazans' life experiences underscore the unique emotional challenges they face living under constant occupation and frequent conflict. A study released this summer says 9 out of 10 children in Gaza suffer from some form of conflict-related trauma.
 
May the wrath of Allah swt be on the zionists of israel…..inshAllah day coming soon when Isa(AS) will finish off dajjal and his cronies for good! Palestine zindabad!
 
Catalystic said:
May the wrath of Allah swt be on the zionists of israel…..inshAllah day coming soon when Isa(AS) will finish off dajjal and his cronies for good! Palestine zindabad!
Click to expand...
It very sad how they treat the Palestinian Jesus has Mission that's why he will return he left the job Unfinished because Jews are the antichrist they don't accept Jesus

 

