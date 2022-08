The names and faces of the 16 children killed in Gaza 350 wounded

Ibrahim Al-Masri, 10, sits for a portrait in his bedroom in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip that was damaged when an airstrike destroyed the neighboring building prior to a cease-fire“I want to make them feel safe because I have never felt safe.”Like many kids, Maram Faraj grew up wanting to be a superhero. She loved their brightly colored costumes, their grandiose capes and the way they always managed to swoop in at just the right time. Her dream didn’t fade when she shelved the bedtime stories – it just had an outfit change.Now, at 23, Maram still envisions herself flying over her hometown and protecting civilians from harm. Trading the unitard for a tailored blazer and the superhuman flying powers for a jet plane, Maram has set her sights on becoming a flight attendant. After a particularly warm encounter with a flight attendant on a plane ride to visit family in Saudi Arabia , Maram realized the innate power the job holds: making others feel safe and protected.Maram is a Palestinian woman living in GAZA: a 140-square mile strip of land densely populated by upwards of 2 million people. For her, safety has never been a given.“I don't feel safe in my country,” she says. “I always feel like I'm going to be the next victim. I always think about the way that I will die. Sometimes I ask myself, ‘Will I ever die normally?’”Maram's concerns mirror that of countless Gazans, especially in light of the violence this May between Israel and Hamas militants. Gazans' life experiences underscore the unique emotional challenges they face living under constant occupation and frequent conflict. A study released this summer says 9 out of 10 children in Gaza suffer from some form of conflict-related trauma.