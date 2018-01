There are two systems: Country of origin syllabus and Country of asylum syllabus.(Country of asylum system can either be done in UNHCR schools or mainstream schools.)UNHCR lists advantages and disadvantages of both systems, but then goes on to prefer Country of asylum syllabus in most cases, since the average period of displacement is 20 years.The choice is taken after studies for each cases independently, since the complication isn't limited to getting certificates, but extends to culture and politics.It's my understanding that UNHCR follows Country of origin system in Pakistan. So they should all be studying Afghan syllabus all these years.This may seem unfair since UNHCR policy should actually be in favour of Pakistan syllabus. But this is the choice that was made.This recent development, if true, could be related to their imminent possible evacuation.Note that "facilitates repatriation" is considered a plus point.So this is an extra step taken to make it smooth.