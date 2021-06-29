The Mysterious Case of the COVID-19 Lab-Leak Theory

If the virus came from the Wuhan, why no Chinese people outside Wuhan got infected?



And if the virus came from Yunnan, why no Chinese people in Yunnan got infected? Even nearby Yunnan like Laos and Myanmar had no sign as well.



It's like a fire happened in Hongkong, but New York got burned because of the fire from HK. And between HK and NY there's no sign of burned ground. And the distance itself is too far.



If the virus first came from Wuhan, the first area that got infected is nearby Wuhan and then other Chinese cities first, before the rest of the world.



It's the link that is missing.





It's like blaming the virus came from you, despite people around you never get sick nor do have any signs ever get sick, but people in the USA, Europe, and everywhere outside your city and country you lived, get sick.



Of course, you will ask, where is the link between you and USA-Europe-Everywhere.





If people are blaming modern transportation, It even spread faster around Wuhan first before the rest of the World. Not the other way around.



Despite many countries were blockading China at the time, still, the virus spread was uncontrolled.



The reason is that these countries were blocking the wrong country.