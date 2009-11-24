The Muslim world is economically self-sufficient due to it's vastness and with a common currency could have worlds largest economy

Titanium100
With a NEW CURRENCY it will only mean a new opportunity because geographically they cover everything they need and is within their borders.
This map is just an illustration and the smaller dots outside of the main border is not counted as within the mainland. This map is made up of 44 muslim majority sovereign countries with Approx 1.9 Billion population
While doing also some research on the past I found out that the most wealthy nations were Malaysia, Somalia, Indonesia and India and specifically ibn Battuta mentions this in his recorded tales of his legendary journey and there is also another Chinese source on this matter the legendary admiral Zheng He with his fleet visited Mogadishu and they had trade ties with the Mogadishu sultanate they imported alot of goods. The reason these nations were wealthy was due to strategic locations. Most of the worlds gold was concentrated in the Muslim world and prominent non-muslim nations had ties with them. Example Venice became famous in the 15-17 centuries due to the muslims banning trade to other cities in Europe due to agreement with the traders in Venice so other cities had to come to Venice to pick up their goods due to this Venice became the wealthiest city in Europe and the center of literature in Europe.
Technically this is spanning 4 continents if you include Indonesia into Oceania because it is partially Oceania. Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania which means everything of resources needed is within the borders. They could technically survive trading within their own world exclusively if need be but humanity first which means they will also trade with others this will never change to give back to humanity.
With a NEW Currency the muslim world would be self-sufficient internally and countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Somalia and Burnei would regain their prominence as the main feeders because in ancient days they had the responsibility of constantly supplying the other muslim world nations. Since we are now in the current era the gulf-state would provide petro and venture into technology where as Turkey would also continue technology developement where countries as Pakistan would be granted the rights to sell different food items constantly, Minerals and other permanent deals while everything circulating within the Muslim world where permanent trade ties could be formed within the currency flow zone.
The New Currency can either be paper or gold backed but perferably paper since gold can't sustain so many people as the main currency. This Currency could be more expensive then petro-dollar and probably would become the world's main currency by default. The Asian countries would have to do trading with someone hence the muslim world is closests geographically it would be the more ideal choice and the European states will follow suit.
There is still alot of wealth currently in the muslim world but just divided into sections such as the 6 gulf state Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Oman, Kuwait Bahrain, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, kazakhstan and Brunei. With a New Currency and in house permanent trade ties this would change everything overnight and would also be beneficial to the other neighbouring nations and the rest of the world
