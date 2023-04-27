What's new

The Most Successful Pakistani Interdiction Strike in the 1971 Indo-Pak War

Pakistan Air Force flew a rather small number of interdiction strikes beyond the line of battle in the 1971 War. Their premium fighter, Mirage III flew only one such sortie. Four Mirages led by Wng Cdr Hakimullah Khan Durrani were initially scheduled to attack Bhangala railway station but they found no rolling stock there. They continued south and found a real surprise at the nearby Mukerian station.

Main source:
- Kaiser Tufail - Against All Odds: The Pakistan Air Force in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War https://amzn.to/42R4IVr
 

