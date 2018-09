The most savage thing some did to Xinjiang Uighur kids

SO in short there are no criminals in china ?Especially underage ones, Right ?Currently, the sad phenomenon of renting kids from their biological parents and forcing them to steal has come under scrutiny. The market price of these rented children varies from 100 to 200 RMB all the way to 50,000 RMB a year, depending on their level of skill.They are generally around 7 years old. As second children and beyond, they hold no household registrations, even they rarely know where their parents are.The children act as thieves in gangs of 3 to 4 women, because targets tend not to suspect their involvement. Meanwhile, the women act as lookouts or disturbers.Qingqing, a 7-year-old girl, said her gang mainly targeted shops and passersby in possession of iPhones. Qingqing would showcase her pickpocketing skills upon command. The women told her it was only a game of hide-and-seek, even providing training to teach the children how to steal.