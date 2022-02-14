What's new

The most prominent radars operating in the Egyptian army

1644821448120.png

Egypt has one of the most powerful early warning radar and aerial survey networks in the world, and NATO described the Egyptian network as a “fly detector” due to the network’s unprecedented strength, integrity and diversity.

Egypt has the most powerful radars, including Russian, American, European and Chinese. In this report, we will learn about the most important radars operating in the Egyptian army:


Russia

1644823326248.png

Egypt has acquired the Resonance-NE early warning radars, which have a maximum range of 1100 km and a height of 100 km, and they operate at a VHF frequency and can detect up to 500 targets at the same time. The radar monitors ballistic missiles and stealth fighters.


1644823556521.png

The Protivnik-GE radar is a three-dimensional radar with a range of 400 km and a height of 150 km, capable of tracking 200 targets.


1644826351886.png

1644825288991.png

The Struna-1/Barrier-E Bistatic Radar system is designed to detect and track targets that fly at very low and low altitudes, such as helicopters, drones and cruise missiles.. The Barrier-E multiple-link radar system extends the radar field of an air defence complex to low and very low altitudes by building up 'radarfences'..The radar can detect and track 200 targets at the same time.


France

1644821874911.png

Egypt acquired GM-400 radars and contracted more of them during the last EDEX exhibition. The AESA early warning radar has a range of 400 km for the vehicle-mounted version and 470 km for the stationary version.


Italy

1644822173382.png

The AESA RAT-31 early warning radar has a range of 500 km and a height of 35 km.


Britain

1644822294597.png

The Commander SL three-dimensional early warning radar, which can detect and track various targets, has a range of 470 km and a height of 30 km. Egypt has contracted for an additional number of them at the last EDEX exhibition.


USA

1644822439623.png

The TPS-63 radar is a two-dimensional radar for aerial survey that provides data for air operations. It was acquired by Egypt and then began to be assembled locally and then manufactured. It has a range of 280 km and a height of 12 km, and it can detect air targets with a low radar section from a distance of 150 km.

1644823028359.png

Egypt has recently contracted for early warning radars AN/SPS-48E, with a range of up to 400 km, that can detect and track various air targets.


Sweden

1644821779277.png

Egypt obtained the Giraffe 4A detection and engagement radar as part of the German IRIS-T air defense systems deal, and it is a detection and engagement radar with a range of 400 km.


China

1644826839312.png

YLC-6 Chinese Made Early warning Radar, Egypt used to manufacture it locally with cooperation with China, it can detect low altitude Air Targets & has maximum range of 150Km.


In addition to the radars owned by air defense systems such as the S-300VM radar system, Buk M, Tor M, Pechora, Hawk, Tslm, and Skyguard Amon systems.
 

