Malik Riaz is the mirror of our society; he shows us the face of everyone from politics, the military, the media, to the bureaucracy and the judiciary. Founder of Bahria Town, the largest privately held real estate development company in Asia. Riaz is notoriously famous for his buying power,by providing gifts of luxury cars,plots and bungalows to the journalists, generals, politicians and others if need be.There are dozens of cases of fraud, murder, bribery,foreclosure, seizure of government land against Malik Sahib, but of only paper value. He brazenly admits how the files are mounted on wheels, if need be. There is no law yet made that can dictate Malik Riaz. As some one rightly said below.Malik Sahib is a dear friend of Zardari,Chaudhry brothers are also considered close to Malik Riaz and PTI is also dear to him. Altaf Hussain was also close to him as a university in Hyderabad was about to be named under him.Whether its our Senate elections or general elections,land grabbing in Rawalpindi or Karachi, favourable judgements in SC or lower courts,promotions in civilian bureaucracy or military,positive political ratings of a leader in the media to the negative ratings,forming of political alliances to the dumping of alliances and political dharnas to the political stalemate we all see themost of the time. May Allah help Pakistan.