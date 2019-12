Judge 1: one judge freed Musharraf.

Judge 2 : Multiple death penalty to Musharraf , Drag his body in the street and hang his body 3 days in D chowk.



More info will be posted soon.



Justice Nazar Akbar : Freed Musharraf . Prosecution failed to provide enough evidence.

Justice Waqar : If he die hang his body in D chowk for 3 days.

Justice Shahid Kareen : Disagreed on hard stance of Waqar but agreed on death penalty



Seems total disagreement.

Click to expand...