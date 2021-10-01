The most important Egyptian military deals during 2021

The Egyptian army is implementing a comprehensive modernization process for its forces and military equipment by contracting the most prominent and modern weapons available in the market from multiple sources.Among the military deals for the Egyptian army in 2021 are the following:MEKO-A200 frigates1 - The Italian frigate (Air Defense Destroyer) Pergamini, with 2 frigates, has been received.2 - The Miko A200EN frigate, with 4 frigates, one of them will be made in the Alexandria arsenal, and Egypt will receive on June 30, 2 of the four frigates.3 - Receipt of the fourth German stealth submarine Type 209/1400 Mod.4 - Received the fourth piece of the Gwind 2500 . Corvette5- The German government agreed to deliver the German company Lürssen nine patrol boats and one coastal defense boat to Egypt instead of Saudi Arabia. Their value is 130 million euros, and Egypt received them in full.6 - Egypt has purchased two supply ships belonging to the British Royal Navy, of the fortress category, and they are now being completely renovated and restructured, and they will provide all kinds of support for long-range naval operations and through which the forces can stay inside the waters for long periods.Rafale FR3 Fighter1- Receipt of Italian helicopters Aw149 and aw189 from the Leonardo factory out of a total deal of 32 helicopters for search and rescue, combat, naval attack, anti-submarine and transport works.2- The contract for 30 Rafale FR4 fighters, which is an advanced generation of fighter with a distinct and very advanced armament package that includes the air / air missile Meteor, the new generation Mica, the air / land cruise missile (Storm Shadow) and the Hummer 1 ton satellite-guided missile bombs industrial3- Contracting two planes from France of the Merritt A330 class of fuel tanks to supply the fighters with air-to-air fuel.4- Contracting a French military satellite “Tiba 2” for surveillance, reconnaissance and espionage work.iris-T air defense system1 - Contracting for 16 German iris-T air defense batteries, short, medium and long range, and a number of them have already been delivered.2 - The contract for the Russian medium / long-range Buk-M3 system, and part of the deal has been delivered.3- The purchase of 4 French GM400 early warning radars. The radar range reaches 470 km, and it can detect combat aircraft from a range of 450 km and cruise missiles from a range of 250 km.4- Receipt of the last part of the deal for the “Bastion-P” coastal defense system, with a maximum range of 350 km.K-9 Thunder self-propelled howitzerMultiple deals witnessed from the first personal armament, passing through personnel equipment, multiple armored vehicles of the Crocodile class, ST500, the Sinai armored vehicle, the Korean K9 cannon that was contracted at the IDEX 2021 exhibition in Egypt, communications devices, night vision, surveillance, reconnaissance, small drones carried by individuals, and robots for various uses, including removal of Mines, negotiations on the Korean “Black Panther” tanks, and missile launchers from Belarus with ranges greater than 100 km.This year, advanced Egyptian military industries also appeared, including 3D and 2D radars, armored vehicles, armed drones, robots specialized in various fields, self-propelled cannons, electronics, Avionics, and advanced technological devices for the first time manufactured in Egypt..