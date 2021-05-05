The most important differences between the French Rafale and the European Typhoon, and how is the entry of a fighter as Typhoon into the Egyptian Air Force a qualitative leap?







​

Both aircraft approach each other in the design philosophy and tasks of each other as they are of the same class of medium fighters as well as of the same generation 4 ++. However, there are some differences that forced the French side to exit from the European fighter program of the Typhoon and turn it into a fighter of its own and the countries that manufacture in a form. Typhoon subscribers are (Italy, Britain, Germany and Spain) and one of the most important reasons that led France to withdraw from this program is the basic design of the airframe should be suitable for CATOBAR carrier operations, which bear special requirements in terms of handling relatively high speed and low speed and have a nuclear bombardment capacity in short. She wanted a fighter that performs all tasks and is used on its aircraft carriers.The Rafale excels in greater payload and flying at high, medium and very low altitudes and at speeds close to zero, while the Typhoon is characterized by a lower armament payload with its flight at high and very high altitudes and at speeds faster than the Rafale speed, and has better flow and maneuverability.Regarding the radar, the RBE2 AESA Rafale excels in terms of less radar footprint, as well as tracking and searching capabilities, especially ground scanning and at various altitudes, while CAPTOR-M excels in greater range, accuracy and sophistication, and once CAPTOR-E AESA radar is integrated with Typhoon, it will have an advantage in the radar and greater development potential. Since the radar aperture is much larger, it can fit more T / R units for its Rafale AESA and will have a much wider field of interest. The latter capability would allow the Typhoon to make special use of the long-range capabilities of the Meteor missile by continuing to provide guidance to the missile while maintaining the maximum range of an incoming target.The superiority of the Rafale in terms of stealth capabilities is due to its electronic warfare system, which is the SPECTRA electronic warfare system. However, in terms of the radar itself, the Typhoon radar is stronger and has a slightly lower concealment ability due to the technological superiority in favor of the Typhoon.The price of the Rafale is lower than the price of the Typhoon, but the Typhoon's EJ200 engines are among the most effective military jet engines, and the uniquely low maintenance, replacement and fault-repair requirements help significantly reduce Typhoon's maintenance costs.As for long-distance air-to-air engagements, the Rafale's RBE2 has an advantage against targets with a low radar cross-section due to the high performance of AESA types against these threats, while CAPTOR-M (has an advantage) against larger targets such as bombers or MiG-31 ' Foxhound due to a much larger opening and generally at a higher altitude during aerial engagements.The Rafale excels in terms of offensive tasks and has been specifically designed for this purpose with very good air-to-air combat ability, but it excels in offensive missions and we noted that in what we mentioned earlier in the design and ability of its radar to draw ground maps with complete clarity, as well as its electronic warfare system, etc., while it excels. The Typhoon is in air-to-air combat missions and it is classified in the category of fighters of air superiority and air control, but it is not similar to its counterparts such as the Sukhoi-35 and F-15 in that it is of the medium fighter category and its radar signature is much less than them. its aerodynamic design that allows it to maneuver, especially in The high altitudes, as well as their high speed and greater radar range, and the advantage of horizontal scanning give it an advantage in such tasks.The Rafale was missing long-range air-to-air missiles because it relied heavily on mica, which the radar version did not exceed 80 km, while the Typhoon had Meteor missiles with a range greater than 100 km BVR.(The recent update of the F3R Rafale made it able to add Meteor missiles to its armament and there are currently upgrades to the MICA that are likely to increase the range).In terms of air-to-ground munitions, the Rafale is currently the clear winner with the full French combined air-to-ground arsenal including the role of a nuclear strike. Hammer AASM has proven highly effective and accurate, with a good range for the bomb adapter kit although it is more expensive compared to the alternatives.Almost both the Rafale and Typhoon have the same range, and the radar section is as low as 0.2 and 0.1 m 2.In the end, adding the Typhoon to the Rafale will give the Egyptian Air Force a tremendous power in all the tasks assigned to it, as they are the most capable fighters to deal with the fifth generation fighters efficiently, and both fighters will compensate for what is lacking in the other in every sense of the word. It would be a very powerful launch for a giant air-to-air force that would bridge a large gap between the Israeli Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force, but it will be a burden on maintenance centers within the armed forces because at this time it will operate approximately 6 types of fighter aircrafts; Rafale, Typhoon, Sukhoi-35, MiG-29M, F-16 and Mirage-2000 fighters. This is a big burden, but what the armed forces will choose is, of course, the best option.