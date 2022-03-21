What's new

The Most Expensive War in History: Yemen!

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
2,695
1
8,374
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
If you are into wars..Read this..The numbers are staggering ...thanks to @TheImmortal for posting it,,

The Most Expensive War in History: Yemen!​

The Most Expensive War in History: Yemen!

folder_openVoices access_time7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Mohammad Sleem
Beirut – In 2018, the Foreign Policy magazine published a report on the Saudi regime’s expenses in its war on Yemen. The report, detailing the expenses of the war’s third year, included staggering numbers paid by the Saudis daily for the military equipment manufactured by western countries, mainly the USA.
The FP report merely mentions the most prominent and notable expenditures without delving into details. By doing simple math, one can easily calculate the total amount of money spent after the seven years of war on Yemen.
The most significant financial losses were distributed as follows according to the report:
The cost of renting two warships and their 12 frigates used in the Saudi-led siege on Yemen is $300 million per day. The barge carrying 6000 soldiers, dozens of planes, missiles, and long-range artillery costs $54 billion in 6 months, subsequently $756 billion over the seven years.
The hourly cost of renting a satellite is $1 million, meaning that the daily cost of the two satellites used on the aggression on Yemen is $48 million, and therefore $8,640 billion dollars for a half year, and $120,960 billion in seven years of war.
The cost of analyzing, displaying and extracting information and data from military satellite images is $10 million per day or $1.8 billion over six months. The equivalent of $25.2 billion over the course of seven years.
The cost of renting the AWACS [Airborne Warning and Control System] detection aircraft is estimated at $250,000 per hour, or $6 million per day, equivalent to $1,80 billion within six months, and $15.12 billion and $120 million during the seven years of failure in Yemeni airspace.
Speaking of the raids, 140 thousand missiles of different sizes varying between small, medium, and large, where the value of one missile ranged between $150 and $500,000 have been dropped. Therefore, the total estimated number of raids until the year 2019, according to the number mentioned by FP magazine, amounts to $46 billion. However, according to the number announced by the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, which amounted to 272000 raids by the end of 2021, those raids cost more than $89,332 billion during the seven years.
The cost of air supplies, jet fuel, maintenance, and spare parts for each aircraft in a single raid was estimated at $150,000 – when multiplied by the total number of raids, we end up with $9.71 billion.
Added to the aforementioned are the arms deal with the United States which is worth $150 billion and the $36 billion arms exports from France, bringing the total of what was mentioned only to an estimated $1,179,920 trillion.
Not to mention, the 300 tanks and armored vehicles that Saudi Arabia lost during its aggression, in addition to the operating expenses, salaries, and the value of oil cuts granted by Saudi Arabia to the US, Europe, Sudan, Morocco, and Pakistan amount to hundreds of billions of dollars. The losses of the Yemeni armed forces’ deterrence operations, the production stoppage in Aramco, the decline in the market value, and the inflation of foreign capital as a result of the war, also add to the total costs.
No space is enough to mention these enormous figures, as the Saudi regime may have been witnessing the worst financial drain in its history. This has direct consequences on the citizens of the Kingdom, and it poses an important question. What are the goals that has been achieved by the aggression on Yemen till now?!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dariush the Great
Aramco Oil Facility Attacked By Houthis In Southern Saudi Arabia
Replies
10
Views
386
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi
WinterFangs
Saudi Arabia executes 81 in one day, the highest in modern history.
2
Replies
27
Views
814
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Ziri
THE US DISREPUTABLE POLICY INVOLVEMENT WITH SAUDI ARABIA IN YEMEN WAR
Replies
0
Views
145
Ziri
Ziri
HAIDER
Yemen: more than 200 feared dead or injured after airstrike on prison
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Muhammed45
Houthis launch multiple strikes on Saudi sites
Replies
7
Views
162
ahaider97
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom