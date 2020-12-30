What's new

The Most Complicated Border in History: India/Bangladesh

Thank God this situation got resolved. Of little value to either country and only created problems for the inhabitants.
Gotta state never heard of this situation in Tripura, I guess majority would have been in West Bengal and Assam.
Got to know of this weird situation fairly recently from youtube
 
KedarT said:
Oddly, this seems to have been resolved under BJP in 2015.
This gave us some hope that teesta would also be resolved under a BJP gov in WB...but Didi seems to be much more popular than what West Bengalis online lead us to believe. :D
#MaybeNextTime
#AbkiBarModiSarker
Michael Corleone said:
Real life lore amazing YouTube channel. Watched it. Those gambling kings can burn in hell
I doubt the kings ever thought their one night of drunken poker game would determine international borders.
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
I welcome Bangladeshi posters to give anymore background knowledge if possible

@halupridol The nasty border enclave situation seems to have originated from the Mughal-Koch wars...You know anymore of it?
During a period between about 1576 CE to 1605 CE, the Delhi Mughal power waged a 30-year long war against its Pathan foes who settled in Bengal/Bihar after their defeat in the 1st Battle of Panipat in 1526 CE.

The Raja of Koochbehar took the opportunity during this long war and sent his troops to occupy lands in its south and advanced towards Bogra after occupying Greater Rangpur and Dinajpur districts.

Sultan Daud Khan Karrani (son of Taj Khan Karrani) of Bengal was already killed by the Mughal troops somewhere near Subarnarekha river in Orissa in 1576 after which Bengal had no central power to offset the Mughal advance. It became a loose confederation ruled by multiple Dukes.

The advances made by the Kuchbehar troops alarmed Lord Isa Khan Afghan of Kotravu/Narayanganj. He led troops to the north to challenge Kuchbehar which was forced to vacate all the lands it had occupied.

A peace treaty was signed between the parties the map of which was yet to be finalized when intelligence reached Isa Khan that the Mogh/Arakanese pirates had entered the Padma river and were moving towards his Capital Kotravu.

So, he rushed back to his Capital without finalizing the map. This is how the map remained a very unnatural and complicated one before a BD-India agreement was signed. BD land was inside India and an Indian land within it, and vice versa.

The commentator picked the gambling stories circulating among the border locals who know nothing about the historical background.

* For details please read the following History book:

GOUR KAHINI গৌড় কাহিনী
by GHOSH, SHAILENDRA KUMAR
 
Last edited:
bluesky said:
thank you so so much
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:


I welcome Bangladeshi posters to give anymore background knowledge if possible


@halupridol The nasty border enclave situation seems to have originated from the Mughal-Koch wars...You know anymore of it?

@jamahir @Chhatrapati @yuba @magra @UDAYCAMPUS : Watch this nightmare

@Bilal9 @Atlas @UKBengali @mb444
Well I knew that the enclave matters was quite disturbing; never observed before that it was like this. Never searched for the enclaves of Bangladesh that was inside India, neither searched for Indian enclaves that are inside Bangladesh. I am very bad map reader.

Thankfully it is solved now. And thank you dada for this video.

@Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
 
bluesky said:
During a period between about 1576 CE to 1605 CE, the Delhi Mughal power waged a 30-year long war against its Pathan foes who settled in Bengal/Bihar after their defeat in the 1st Battle of Panipat in 1526 CE.

The Raja of Koochbehar took the opportunity during this long war and sent his troops to occupy lands in its south and advanced towards Bogra after occupying Greater Rangpur and Dinajpur districts.

Sultan Daud Khan Karrani (son of Taj Khan Karrani) of Bengal was already killed by the Mughal troops somewhere near Subarnarekha river in Orissa in 1576 after which Bengal had no central power to offset the Mughal advance. It became a loose confederation ruled by multiple Dukes.

The advances made by the Kuchbehar troops alarmed Lord Isa Khan Afghan of Kotravu/Narayanganj. He led troops to the north to challenge Kuchbehar which was forced to vacate all the lands it had occupied.

A peace treaty was signed between the parties the map of which was yet to be finalized when intelligence reached Isa Khan that the Mogh/Arakanese pirates had entered the Padma river and were moving towards his Capital Kotravu.

So, he rushed back to his Capital without finalizing the map. This is how the map remained a very unnatural and complicated one before a BD-India agreement was signed. BD land was inside India and an Indian land within it, and vice versa.

The commentator picked the gambling stories circulating among the border locals who know nothing about the historical background.

* For details please read the following History book:

GOUR KAHINI গৌড় কাহিনী
by GHOSH, SHAILENDRA KUMAR
Why is Isa Khan called Afghan??

Bhagirath, grandfather of Isa Khan, belonged to the Rajput community of the Bais clan. He came to Bengal from Ayodhya and took the job of Dewan under the Sultan of Bengal Ghiyasuddin Mahmud Shah (reigned 1533–1538). His son Kalidas Gazdani inherited the post after his death. Later, under the guidence of the Sufi saint Danishmand, Gazdani converted to Islam and took new name Sulaiman Khan.[2]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isa_Khan

Danishmand himself was also a zamindar and Isa Khan married his daughter.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ibrahim_Danishmand
 
