The most Common reason why People sell themselves for US interests.

Western education is garbage , nothing special , same old pretentious rabble shoving there knowledge down people throat,
albeit the scope of the subjects are more targeted and concise.
What's different is that the infra they have invested in monopolizing the research papers and keeping them non opensource.
If a budding PHD wants to peruse some bleeding edge research subject, good luck finding research papers that you can build upon in your current country.
The majority of ones fee in joining places like MIT goes into getting access to these papers and research materials. A form of monetizable assets they have accrued over decades post WWII by either stealing , baiting or hardwork.