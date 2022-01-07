The Moroccan Navy intends to acquire two armed aircraft for the maritime patrol

In line with the development of deep-sea warfare capabilities, the Royal Moroccan Navy has launched a tender for armed patrol aircraft, and the P-8A Poseidon, C 295MPA and ATR 72 mp are competing in the tender..
https://www.defensa.com/africa-asia...ecos-planea-comprar-aviones-patrulla-maritima
Boeing P-8A Poseidon
Airbus C-295MPA persuader
Leonardo ATR 72MP
