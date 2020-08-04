The Moplah Genocide of the Malabar Hindus: Setting the Record Straight

The second part of the series on the Malabar Mapillas traces the rise of the Mapillas who acquired a monopoly on maritime trade



From Ingratiating Merchants to Absolute Monopolists: The Rise and Rise of the Medieval Mapillas





no Islamic army militarily invaded Malabar from the outside till Hyder Ali cast his covetous eyes in the direction.



The Islamic invasion of Malabar was, loosely speaking, from within. It was a creeping commercial takeover which gnawed its way into political power both of which were largely facilitated by shortsighted Hindu chieftains.



The Arab merchants who settled in Malabar in the mid ninth century also heralded this first epoch in its Muslim history. For the longest time, Malabar was ruled by a powerful political quadrant comprising:

