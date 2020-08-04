/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The Moplah Genocide of the Malabar Hindus: Setting the Record Straight

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Andhadhun, Aug 4, 2020 at 9:20 PM.

  1. Aug 4, 2020 at 9:20 PM #1
    Andhadhun

    Andhadhun FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,775
    Joined:
    May 10, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 728 / -27
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    The Moplah Genocide of the Malabar Hindus: Setting the Record Straight

    [​IMG]

    When the Indian Express delivered a "fact check" pompously headlined Fact checking BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan: Was the Malabar rebellion a case of Jihad?, I was amused. And when I forced myself to read it in full, my intuitive surmise was confirmed: the Indian Express piece is a shoddy cut and paste job, an example of the familiar journalistic dark art where the concluding paragraph is written first and facts are tortured to fit it.

    I had decided to ignore writing a rebuttal but bowing to public demand, here it is, just to set the record straight. Full list of references will be provided in the final part of this series.

    Who are the Moplahs?

    A few historical accounts exist regarding the origin of the term Moplah, a corruption of the Malayalam term, Mapilla. Mapilla simply means "son-in-law."


    The time when the first native Malayali Hindu was converted to Islam.

    Given what we know about the psyche of a typical Muslim historian, these accounts feverishly twist dates and geographies to submission in order to somehow "prove" that the first Hindu convert to Islam had the honour of a personal interview with Prophet Muhammad himself. Of course, this essentially meant that this poor gentleman had to travel back in time for more than a century. But then Islam has always trumped history and real dates are merely a matter of adjustment in the service of the Only True Faith.

    Stunning revelation (pun unintended) that emerges from these accounts is this: not only did this Hindu convert, allegedly, a powerful chieftain, travel to Arabia and was blessed with a personal interview, the "Prophet Muhammad himself instructed him in the principles of the Fourth Vedam." As recent as the late 19th century, Islam was known as the Fourth Vedam in the Malabar region, as recorded by Muslim accounts. The other three Vedams:

    1. Heathenism or Hinduism
    2. Jewish
    3. Christian
    So back to this first Hindu convert to Islam. After Prophet Muhammad instructed him in Islam, he changed his name to Thiaj-ud-din or Taj-ud-din (Crown of the Faith).

    But the Arab migrants who had settled in Malabar didn't take kindly to this kind of "history" even if it showed a glowing picture of Islam. For a simple reason. They were the real deal, the pure-blooded stock. Moreover, they had incontrovertible historical proof: the aṣ-ṣaḥābah or Companions of the Prophet, that is, people who saw or were close to Muhammad. This is the definitive work in Islamic annals and this work did not mention the name of the aforementioned Taj-ud-din.


    These Arab migrants had a different story. They relied on the Islamic historian and Sharia expert, Sheikh Zainuddin who gave the date of the introduction of Islam in Malabar as two hundred years after the Hijra. Which puts it roughly at 822-23 C.E. But perhaps a more reliable date is given by the Arab merchant and trader, Suleiman who actually visited Malabar around 851-52 C.E. and wrote:

    I know not that there is any one of either nation (Chinese or Indian) that has embraced Muhammadanism or speaks Arabic.

    The implication is clear: the Malabar region had no traces of Islam till the early or mid of the ninth century.

    The other interesting fact that surfaces when we read these primary sources is this: for the longest time all the way up to the late 19th century, even Christian immigrants were called Mapillas in some regions of Kerala. William Logan, an authority on the Malabar region notes how the term Mapilla was an umbrella category that encompassed the following:

    • Muslims were known as Jonaka or Chonaka Mapillas: The etymology of Jonaka is supposedly derived from Yavanaka or Greek.

    • Christians were known as Nasrani Mapilla: The term Nasrani is derived from Nazarene, denoting people from the town of Nazareth, where Jesus grew up. The descendants of Nasrani Mapillas are today known as Syrian Christians or Syrio-Roman Christians.
    [​IMG]

    Then there is the famous legend of Cheranan Perumal who was suckered into converting to Islam by a bunch of Arab Muslims. However, much confusion and loose ends exist in this whole account, and his death or disappearance at a place called Shahr on the Arabian coast. Unfortunately, we have to rely only on Arabian Muslim histories in this regard. These chronicles tell us that four prominent Muslim pilgrims met Perumal and convinced him to convert to Islam. Of these, Malik-ibn-Dinar played the most important role. Apparently, Perumal's converted name was Abdul Rahman Samiri (or Samuri, the original name of Zamorin).

    Sowing the Seeds

    Before dying, Cheranan Perumal wrote an order which granted land for these Arab Muslims to build mosques in his territories. The first mosque was built in Perumal's capital, Kodungallur or Cranganore and Malik Dinar became its first Qazi. Malik Dinar then sent out preachers, and soon enough, the Hindu chieftain of southern Kollam (Quilon) allowed the preacher Malik-ibn-Habib to establish a mosque there. Next, it was the turn of the Chirakkal Raja who endowed land for constructing a mosque at the Chirakkal Taluk close to the palace of a Kollatiri (chieftain). Kottayam and Ernad were next.

    By the end of the ninth century, a whopping nine mosques had been erected in all key trading and political centres in Malabar and the seeds for Islamic proselytisation in the Malabar region were thus sown.

    William Logan notes how,

    "Malik-ibn-Dinar and his party, even with the exceptional advantages they possessed, would hardly have been able in so short a time to found and establish mosques at these places, unless the ground had been prepared beforehand for them "


    The same modus operandi, the same story would repeat in Malabar as had occurred in Gujarat where Hindu kings had foolishly allowed Islamic preachers and sufis to freely propagate their faith in their domains. As Sita Ram Goel and other historians note, these pious religious men acted as reconnoissance agents who were in regular touch with their royal patrons outside India.

    Once settled in Malabar in this fashion, the Arabs slowly entered into matrimonial alliances with local Hindu women, and "the beginnings of a mixed race, the Mapillas, had been laid." This is also the origin of the other meaning of the term, Mapilla or son-in-law.
     
  2. Aug 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM #2
    Andhadhun

    Andhadhun FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,775
    Joined:
    May 10, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 728 / -27
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    The second part of the series on the Malabar Mapillas traces the rise of the Mapillas who acquired a monopoly on maritime trade

    From Ingratiating Merchants to Absolute Monopolists: The Rise and Rise of the Medieval Mapillas

    [​IMG]

    The Mapilla history of Malabar can be broadly classified into four distinct phases. The first phase was the introduction of Islam in the region, which we have narrated in the previous part. The second phase is what we will briefly examine in this part. The Malabar region represents a unique and isolated case in the history of Islam in India. Unlike other parts of Bharatavarsha, no Islamic army militarily invaded Malabar from the outside till Hyder Ali cast his covetous eyes in the direction.

    The Islamic invasion of Malabar was, loosely speaking, from within. It was a creeping commercial takeover which gnawed its way into political power both of which were largely facilitated by shortsighted Hindu chieftains.

    The Arab merchants who settled in Malabar in the mid ninth century also heralded this first epoch in its Muslim history. For the longest time, Malabar was ruled by a powerful political quadrant comprising:

    • Kolathiris (Kola Swarupam, descendants of the Mushaka royal dynasty) who ruled variously from Kannur and Chirakkal.
    • Samuris (widely known by its corrupted Portuguese term, Zamorin) who ruled from Kozhikode and had secondary and tertiary seats of power at Thrissur, Kodungallur and controlled the ship building centre at Beypore (Vayupura or Vadaparappanad) .
    • Cochin Royal Family (Perumpadapu Swaroopam, earlier vassals of the Chera monarchs), who at various points controlled Kochi, Thrissur, parts of Palakkad, parts of Aluva, Kalady, Angamaly, and Manjapra.
    • Venad Royal Family (Kulashekharas of Kollam or Quilon, who in due course became more renowned as the magnificent Travancore Princely State) which controlled various parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alleppey, Kottayam, and Kanyakumari

    However, as long as these minor kingdoms were under the control of more powerful neighbouring kingdoms like the Cholas, Pandyas and later, the Vijayanagara Empire, there was relatively less tumult. For much of their history, borders between these petty principalities were never fully settled, and disputes were settled by what is today known as blood feuds. Each of these royal families prided on and vied for the status of being full-blooded Kshatriyas as indicated for example, by the surname Varma. Justice was swift and punishment was swifter and brutal and as a consequence, crime was nonexistent. Arab and other foreign Muslim travellers noted how “nobody other than the owner would pick up a single coconut that had fallen off a tree that did not belong to him.”

    Among others, it was this atmosphere of strict justice which ensured the requisite peace, security and stability required for sustained, large-scale commercial activity that not only attracted the enterprising Arab merchants but made them settle here.

    However, this atmosphere also had some fatal weaknesses.

    The first was the excessive overconfidence among the ruling Hindu Rajas, which over time, made them complacent as we shall see. The second was the extreme social stratification, which would eventually have disastrous consequences for the Hindus. The third was the naive, trusting nature of these Rajas who were also highly susceptible to granting all kinds of concessions to Arab merchants who quickly mastered the art of skilful
    flattery.

    The infant enterprise that Malik ibn Dinar and his followers had begun acquired firm roots which began spreading throughout the region. The Samuris and Rajas kept granting more land to build mosques and appoint Qazis and allowed them to freely spread Islam in their domains as long as peace was not disturbed and money kept flowing in. And as more and more Arabs began marrying local Hindu Malayali women, their population too, began growing, and the “mixed race” of Mapillas became a distinct, separate class in the Malabar region, and few “pure” Arab Muslims were to be found.

    The Only True Faith had silently, ingratiatingly accomplished what a hundred wars couldn’t.

    By the end of the 13th century, the maritime trade on the Malabar coast was completely in Mapilla hands. For the selfsame reason. The Malabar coastline provided direct sea access to the Muslim world that encompassed a vast sweep of geography including the thriving maritime hub at the Gulf of Aden, Oman and Yemen on one side, and Djibouti, the Red Sea, and Mecca on the other. And Egypt was just up ahead from Mecca. This expansive swathe was fully controlled by Muslims who had brutally cut off Europe’s contact with India, which in the first place is why Europe so desperately sought an alternate trading route to India.

    And when the Mapillas slowly began gaining control over the Malabar coast, they found highly reciprocal allies in their co-religionists controlling this region. Medieval European accounts—mostly Portuguese, Spanish and Dutch—refer to one branch of these Muslims inhabiting the Iberian Peninsula, Sicily, Malta, and parts of the Mediterranean Sea with the derogatory term, Moors.

    In the same interim, the Mapillas had also destroyed the last vestiges of the centuries-long, thriving Chinese trade with Malabar, and were unquestioned masters of the coast. Ibn Batuta paints a vivid and sweeping portrait of Malabar in his travelogue including detailed description of its awesome natural beauty, its perennially watered, smiling agricultural fields, the selfless hospitality of the Malayalis, strict criminal laws and swift justice. And notes that every single city and town that he visits has at least two imposing mosques and numerous others, all of them fully functional with a Qazi, members of the clergy and preachers. This includes Kozhikode, Kollam, Pantalavini, Valarpattanam, and Chirakkal, Palyangadi, and Barkur. However, only Dharmapattanam (now the Dharmadam Island) has a majority population of “Brahmins who are held in great estimation among the Hindoos,” which nevertheless has a solitary mosque used as a resting house for Muslims on pilgrimage to Mecca.

    Batuta also notes that in each of these cities “there is a large number of Muhammadan merchants but the king is an infidel.” And this is the picture of the Kozhikode Mapilla merchants he gives:

    "The king of this place is an infidel, who shaves his chin just as the Haidarl Fakeers of Rome do…The greatest part of the Muhammadan merchants of this place are so wealthy [that just one merchant] can purchase the whole freightage of…vessels… and fit out others like them."

    A century later, Abdur Razzaq, the Persian ambassador, chronicler and Islamic scholar who visited Malabar (1442-45) and stayed at Kozhikode for some time observes how trade with Mecca was extraordinarily abundant, “chiefly in pepper” because

    "Such security and justice reign in that city that rich merchants bring to it from maritime countries large cargoes of merchandise which they disembark and deposit in the streets and market-places, and for a length of time leave it without consigning it to any one’s charge or placing it under a guard. The officers of the Custom House have it under their protection, and night and day keep guard round it. If it is sold they take a customs duty of 2| per cent. ; otherwise they offer no kind of interference."


    Razzaq also approvingly notes the existence of two Cathedral-like Jamath mosques in Kozhikode, and that the “Hindi [Hindus] people went about naked…but the Mussalmans dressed in costly garments.”


    [​IMG]

    This is the recurrent theme emerging from a close study of about three centuries of the genesis, evolution, and growth of Mapillas in Malabar: political rule by Hindu kings and chieftains who generously fostered a healthy competitive business spirit, which in turn strengthened free maritime trade with the Muslim world, which the Mapilla merchants took full advantage of and transformed into a monopoly, accumulating substantial wealth and converts. Malabar exported countless shiploads of pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, coconut, coconut oil, coffee, coir, cumin, arecanut, betel, clove, nutmeg, ginger, tamarind, and timber, and imported a variety of luxury items from China, Mecca, Egypt, Abyssinia, Zirbad, and Zanzibar. Both export and import were in the stranglehold of the Mapillas.

    Malabar was the magnet. Kozhikode was what radiated off the waves of the centrifugal force that attracted the world to it.

    Such as its awesome power that Muslim merchants from Arabia kept pouring into the region. Even as late as 1489-90, “a rich Muhammadan came to Malabar, ingratiated himself with the Zamorin, and obtained leave to build additional Muhammadan mosques.”

    However, a historical wall had been breached just two years earlier. On 12 March 1488, a Portuguese barbarian-cum-pirate had successfully sailed round what was known as the treacherous Cabo das Tormentas or the Cape of Storms. To mark this historic success, it was renamed as the Cape of Good Hope. The name of this Portuguese pirate was Bartholomew Diaz and he had just found a new route to India.

    The Mapilla stranglehold over the maritime trade on the Malabar coast was now sitting on a powder keg.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 0, Guests: 5)