  Monday, September 9, 2019

THE "MOON"...Ah, the moon!!!

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by GumNaam, Sep 9, 2019 at 10:19 PM.

    GumNaam

    GumNaam SENIOR MEMBER

    so much hoopla over the failed indian attempts to go to the moon. people view it as some sort of a gigantic achievement that solves all of your problems and opens the gates to rivers of milk & honey. can someone PHULEEZ explain to me what EXACTLY does it get a country that landed on the moon in particular & humanity general??? I mean, like...WHAT? america landed on the moon many times as did russia & China. india is trying and failing but say for the sake of argument, suppose they had succeeded, WHAT EXACTLY WILL IT GET YOU??? moon doesn't have any gold, no gas, no oil. if it could've been effectively miltarized, america, russia & China would've militarized it by now so that's also outta the question. What the bleepin' hell would it get anyone? when the u.s. landed on the moon, did cancer automagically get cured? world hunger eradicated? I mean what the hell did it get ANYONE except a very expense yet USELESS sense of achievement??? I mean, if chandyadaayadaa-2 had landed on the moon, what, toilets would've appeared automagically the next day??? the crashing indian economy would've suddenly turned around & the raping, lynching, farmer suicides, poverty and famine would've just faded away???

    is landing on the moon in particular along with deep space exploration in general, is it NOT the most expensive yet WORTHLESS activity you could divert financial resources to when there is SO much to be done on THIS planet???

    :hitwall:
     
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza FULL MEMBER

    I agree that it is a useless exercise but Pakistan must be wary of Indian adventurism in space in general. Their true aim is a decisive satellite targeting and spying edge over Pakistan. The second they acquire this they will use it against us. Do not fall for their moon landing crying on Modi's shoulder b.s. Space advances are of zero benefit to the common man. The moon landing would have achieved nothing in that regard but the shooting of satellites is a far more concerning matter.

    I would rather be mocking a failed satellite shoot down and quietly accepting a successful moon landing.
     
    GumNaam

    GumNaam SENIOR MEMBER

    :lol: the u.s. and russia couldn't pull off such weaponization of space & satellites. indiots kia baychtay hain...
     
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza FULL MEMBER

    Still, I'd feel more comfortable if we could shoot stuff down, thus preserving strategic outcome parity.
     
    abcxyz0000

    abcxyz0000 SENIOR MEMBER

    Now you know @Retired Troll, why I call him (OP) cartoon.
     
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    It is for every nation to decide for itself what resources it may wish to spend on space exploration according to its national interests. Many such large projects throughout human history have set off cascades of downstream development. May be moon shots of today are like the pyramids of yesteryear?
     
    GumNaam

    GumNaam SENIOR MEMBER

    ok, so let's discuss the downstream cascading effects of this. america went to the moon over 50 years ago and then some. WHAT EXACTLY WERE THE CASCADING DOWNSTREAM BENEFITS FOR AMERICA??? please list 'em...both you and I live here and we don't see ANY benefits be it visible or not...
     
