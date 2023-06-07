What's new

The Monster Drone that China is Prepared to Release

DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2022
857
-18
1,107
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
And of course


I bet China 24/7 and overtime ramping up production of Firedragons and drones and more in readiness to send to Russia and in preparation for Reunion with Taiwan. 💪💪💪🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳

Putin must get and use this to. Denazified demilitarised Ukraine 😆😆😆🙏🙏p🙏https://eurasiantimes.com/chinas-tb-001-twin-tailed-scorpion-combat-uav-spotted/ 🥁🥁🥁

China’s Tengoen TB-001 drone was photographed recently carrying a full load of air-to-ground munitions of missiles and bombs, indicating the force-multiplier effect the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) can have on the battlefield. The photo of the drone was shared over multiple social media and Twitter accounts, which showed the drone carrying twelve AGM ordnance – five each on each wing and two air-to-surface missiles on launcher racks on the underside. 🥁🥁🥁Bomber Drone!



The TB-001, often known as the ‘twin-tailed scorpion,’ was developed by the Sichuan-based Tengoen Technology. Distinguished by its twin-tail booms and first launched in September 2017, it has a range of about 6,000-8,000 kilometers and a maximum flight time of 35 hours.

14-2-scaled.jpg



It has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of over 3,000 kg and a service ceiling of 32808 feet. It also has an unusually positioned three-propeller configuration, with one on each wing and the other a push-propeller at the end of the main fuselage.

This flight altitude is higher than the effective interception range of the short-range surface-to-air missiles, improving the operational safety of the UCAV. 0000000000000000000000.

Delivery of Firedragons (300km range CEP 1m)
5df0fa9de94e865250565896



6f01465881e14db2b796593fa8ca2795.jpg






and Chinese suicide drones by the hundreds of boxes
🤔🤔🤔😆😆😆🤣🤣🤣🏔️🐲

Get thousands and tens of thousands of Chinese FH-901 suicide drones.
Get a hundred boxes to start with

FH-901 carry 10 times the bang of Switchblade, much longer loitering time and can carry out swarming attacks.
That will make Murican Switchblade look like a switchblade brought to a machine gun fight.
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
11,849
-57
4,136
Country
United States
Location
United States
no mention of speed.
if it is slow it is a sitting duck for the enemy

6,000-8,000 kilometers and a maximum flight time of 35 hours.
that works out to 200 kmph

I suppose it would be a sitting duck for P-51 Mustang
 
Fish

Fish

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2023
149
-1
86
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
nahtanbob said:
no mention of speed.
if it is slow it is a sitting duck for the enemy

6,000-8,000 kilometers and a maximum flight time of 35 hours.
that works out to 200 kmph

I suppose it would be a sitting duck for P-51 Mustang
Click to expand...

Drones aren't exactly designed for dog fights, now are they?!

They're designed to fly at very high altitudes. I'm talking about 25,000+ feet. For perspective, the P-51 Mustang can reach a peak altitude of around 15,000 feet.

Plus, 200 KM/h is pretty decent. After all, the American MQ-1 Predator is limited to just 130 KM/h.
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
11,849
-57
4,136
Country
United States
Location
United States
Fish said:
Drones aren't exactly designed for dog fights, now are they?!

They're designed to fly at very high altitudes. I'm talking about 25,000+ feet. For perspective, the P-51 Mustang can reach a peak altitude of around 15,000 feet.

Plus, 200 KM/h is pretty decent. After all, the American MQ-1 Predator is limited to just 130 KM/h.
Click to expand...

USAF is not looking to establish air superiority or conduct air strikes with Predators
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

E
Saudi Arabia, China, and “drone carrier” deal
Replies
11
Views
1K
renhai
renhai
S
Iran Defense Forum
Replies
4
Views
697
Soldier35
S
beijingwalker
China unveils tube-launched drone with breakthrough flight performance
Replies
0
Views
436
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
US military releases video from Russian fighter jet crash with MQ-9 drone
Replies
1
Views
268
K_Bin_W
K
S
News and discussions of the German Army
Replies
0
Views
306
Soldier35
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom