The Monster Drone that China is Prepared to Release

Drones aren't exactly designed for dog fights, now are they?!



They're designed to fly at very high altitudes. I'm talking about 25,000+ feet. For perspective, the P-51 Mustang can reach a peak altitude of around 15,000 feet.



Plus, 200 KM/h is pretty decent. After all, the American MQ-1 Predator is limited to just 130 KM/h.