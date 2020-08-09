The Mongol invasion was the reason Russia formed

Prince Alexander Nevsky begging Batu Khan for mercy for Russia, End of the 19th century. Found in the collection of Russian State Library, Moscow

1. What prompted the Mongol Invasion?



Genghis Khan

2. How did Mongol rule work?



Batu Khan as seen on a Middle Ages Chinese etching

A typical Mongol jarlik dating back to 1397

3. How did the Russians use the Mongols to their benefit?



"The Baskaks"

The sacking of Suzdal by Batu Khan in February 1238. Mongol Invasion of Russia. A miniature from the sixteenth-century chronicle

4. How did the Mongol rule end?



The Tver uprising of 1328 as seen in a Russian chronicle of the 16th century

Dmitry Donskoy, an image from a Russian chronicle