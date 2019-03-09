What's new

The Momentum of History: Accelerating, Advancing, All Vectors Combined

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
The Momentum of History.

Terrifying!

Fasicnating!


Illusive....Invisible.... Lips Sealed.... Heard and Seen by the Blind...marching, marching, accelerating every hour... The Momentum of History!

And now it enters the Finale Phase. Balero. Balero.... not Trout fisherman anymore.

Wasn't it The Momentum of History that gave rise to the Khan of Khans...with his hordes destroying all established Civilisations.... ?

Mountains of Skulls... Ashes of Liberaries.... under their hoves lied the Pulp of This-will-always-be-like-this... We-shall-always-Rule.... We-have-Heavens-Mandate.... all the way to the Heart of Europe and Gujjarat... the hoves thumbing the Earth of the Great Mongol Horde...

How could a eternally fighting tribes become one body...bringing in such destruction?

Khan of Khans.... an Agent of History.... perhaps we can see the CriticalMinimumRequirement of rabies to Act as Agent of Disease? @Rafeh

Out of the Vastness of Grasslands they came... Acted as Agent of History and went back to grasslands again..... leaving behind a new Cycle.... or better put Sum of Cycles to begin their own journey as Agents of History.

A baby born from Pakistan to UK to entire Eurasia to East Asia will have a blue mark where the tail supposed to be.... the Mongolian spot... The Mark of History!

It is the Nature of Circle to Complete Itself.

Even when the first point of the compass touches the surface, the Circle has already 'become' and it might take a enternity or a minute... the Circle will complete itself.

A meteor took perhaps billions years... but it was already set.... it might have taken a billion years more... Momentum of History!

Now when we look at this KhooniVirus ...immaterial whether it is Bioweapon or Nature's Fury... but this inivisible 'thing' has conquered the world and has built a VastEmpire....

It has made the Mighty powerless... it has exposed the Emperors ....all naked.... all lying...

But the KhooniVirus is moving forward... refusing to go away.... mutating...coming back for the SecondWave... might even decide that a ThridWave is needed...

Bank of America says that the US economy will shrink by 40% ...some other American says..nay... it will shrink by 30%...

The Chinese for the first time in 30yrs have NOT given a traget for GDP growth... the Indian economy will loose $1Trillion in GDP...regardless of the spin... Pak will loose heavy too...

Everyone loosing... everyone exposed....printing money... everyone afraid...hiding from the Hordes of the KhooniVirus!

The Momentum of History was already Accelerating...the KhooniVirus came with precise timing out of nowhwere and put some Catalyst into Acceleartion... more Horsepower for The Momentum of History.

Is KhooniVirus an Agent of History?

In its wake, this Agent, is leaving only death, loss, bitterness and deepening Hate! Frustrations of both powerful states and weak states... no discrimination by the Agent!

CheapOil came out of nowhere ... action irrational..with lasting conseqence... it is not just oil....

QEs of CentralBanks ...will save the big fellas but won't create demands in the 'ServiceEconomy'.... for Universal Income... something more tangible needed than printing press...

PolicyInstruements and Options on the Table are becoming less and less...and harsher, consequential Choices await everyone...

The Sino-US Last Tango has become faster because of the Agent of History....the KhooniVirus!

The Last Tango was bound to happen... had to happen... as both the US and China were Agents of History!

KillingFields, KillingFields.... all the ME burnt...and those who were stable and prosperous...took a big hit... courtesy CheapOil multiplied many times over by the KhooniVirus.

Whence the Reign of the KhooniVirus ends ... the World as we knew it for past 30 odd years will end.

The Agent of History will make room for new cycles and the Sum of these cycles...to begin taking shape... The Form is already determined by The Momentum of History.... now soon the Actors will need to Act.... thinking they are incharge.

Geological history points towards Cycles.

Human History is but a product of the Cycles....more precisely, The Momentum of History for Humanity!

Why is it so?

The Moon needs to be where it is... a bit closer...booom... it comes to give Earth the Kiss of Death...

A bit far.... no more tides... weather goes ga ga.... no more perfect eclipses....no more sweet mangos!

The Sun ... had many mood swings in the past... effeting the wobbling Earth.... Polarity can change in moments...

In every Age the Humanity is determined/shaped by the Objects.... and now the Objects have become smarter and faster than Humanity.... and it will only Accelerate with many more Agents of History!

The Momentum of History has always, without fail, caused great suffering...and this time around it is NOT going to be any different...

Terrifying.... is the precision with with all the Vectors of this Momentum are coming together in effortless movement.

Fasicnating.... is the Driver of these Vectors.... as if it has the Blueprint and Outcome already designed.

What are these Vectors of The Momentum of History?

Can we, as Humans stop being Humans and come together and solve our problems... or is it hardwired in the HumanBlueprint to keep the HumanCondition its captive?

Statiscally, we have now more of Humanity as 'educated'... then why are there KillingFields?

A BemusedObserver ...can only Observe.... how much the ObserverEffect can it cause...is debatable.

Critical Mininum Requiredment of each Vector and the timing... Modelling is difficult sometimes @Rafeh

Pakistan must ready itself!


Mangus

P.S. Out of Respect for the NewRules... and consideration of posters of other faiths... the religious elements are intentionally excluded... but they are one of the most Critical Points in The Momentum of History!

Have written enought about TechnoFeudalHierachy and the ContinousWorldWar ... hence, those are also left out... otherwise, it becomes too boring than, perhaps, it already is!

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2019
not anywhere as momentous as you seem to think. consider these:
* infection & death : there have been lot worse epidemics in the past- difference: mostly within a continental realm but not always
* transmission via goods, & life farms - yup, happened very commonly in the past with even worse devastation
* the difference this time is volume of air travel making the crossings more rapid
* and free internet making newsflow & conspiracies possible

on the other hand net effects :
+ much needed awakeninging of US & allies to check on China
+ much needed family time in billions of households
+ unimaginable investment in genetic, viral, immunity & all pharma/biotech speheres that will stand in god steed for future
+ the absolute assertion of US$ as the king of currencies for another century due to weaking challenge by RNB

yes we pay a dear price as nations and people but as far as catastrophies go, this one is nowhere near meriting the level of highlighting & block letter drama
 
FULL MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
As pandemic it's not as bad as the last ones; but then you have to put in all the variables together. The consequence has never been larger. Not just life, that's just one tiny part of it; there are much more to come. From economy, globalization, foreign policies, financial systems, immigration, geo-political alignments. All taking it's toll and there is much much more to come.
 
SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
$20Trillion so far on the 'balance sheets' of key Central Banks... and the asset acquistions continque with $5Bln purchase per hour...on average! With shrinkage in economy 'demand' won't pick...creating extra stress on recovery! V Shaped? W Shaped? X Shaped?

With so much QEz done by the key Central Banks even months before the KhooniVirus.... only the 'stockmarkets' have rallied.... almost 4 times than the GDPz.... what does it tell us?

@CrazyZ @BHarwana keep an eye on the RBI buying the NPLs from the Indian banking sector and encouraging them to lend again.... But those NLPs will on the BalaceSheet of RBI.... which magic trick it needs to do to write them off? How will it effect the MoneyPrinting.... and keeping the interests rates low for long?


Were/are the Central Banks also Agents of History?
 
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
I would argue that the difference is our jetsetting, overcrowded, just-in-time, debt subservient lifestyles. We have lived for decades now literally on edge, in the most delicate of equilibria with each other, nature and earthly resources. A relatively small insult compared with previous centuries would be catastrophic. It doesn't need an extinction level event to undo this delicate equilibrium and knock mankind off its perch. The perch is more fragile than it used to be.
 
MODERATOR
Sep 24, 2016
good point sir will keep an eye on it.
 
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
The pandemic is not as bad as previous ones, however the political, financial and economic consequences will be felt for many years to come. It has led to a large rise in tensions between the super powers (China & USA) and a new cold war may be beginning. Global supply chains will start shifting. Current global financial order led by the petrodollar will be challenged more aggressively by China and others. Oil prices went negative for the first time in history. The USA has become a silent partner with OPEC+ to get prices up again. Helicopter money in many nations with potential future inflation consequences in the works. Interesting times we live in.
 
FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2019
of all the things you noted THIS is the most unknown - this is truly new and momentous that can (and has) already turned theories of monetary policy and certain economic theories around. For example we have always thought capital is also susceptible to vagaries of demand and supply. Unlimited QE if it comes to mean unlimited liquidity, takes away time value of money. If that happens we are left with 3 factors of production ! who knows where that will lead us to.

I have long wondered why Mohamed insisted upon (at least that is my understanding) abolishing interest on money. If we take away interest, time value disappears & money simply becomes a free thing! One less constraint, one less hold some people can have over others....

yes, that's what I referred to as volume of inter-continental traffic
 
SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
My friend,

Firstly, if you choose to revisit the OP... you shall find it to be a Framework rather a narrative.... Mongols example was used a vehicle to convey underlying principle....for a discerning mind.

Now, regarding your valuable post... indeed, Modern Monitory Theory is upside down... $1200Trillion Driviates ... and these are supposed to be assets...store of value... tradable assets... where the money came from?

Global combined GDP in 2019 was about $86+/-Trillions and total Global Debt was about $260+/-Trillions... unredeemable..won't you think?

Now there is a fundamental difference between QE and T-Bills...which you would know very well.... one has RoI and one doesn't ... unlimited QE.... what is the maturity curve? Will it create 'demand' in 'services economies'?

What do you think are other Vectors in The Momentum of History?

Allow me to thankyou in advance for a studied response!

Mangus
 
The Fed has now...so far... provided a $10Trillion in KhooniVirus 'Stimulus' ....

Basically, printed money out of thin air.... and added to the already QE saturached ...over money supplied economy. But with Zero Interest Rates .... what is the value of money in a Real Capitalist System?

Even last year the Fed bailed out banks with $400+/-Bln .... taking off their books the bad assets and 'stabalising' the Financial Markets.... Banks went to the Stockmarket...which is only going up...

The Fed has also bought $Trillions worth of stocks, bonds or junk corporate bonds to keep the FinancialSystem stable.

Can the Fed go into Negative Interest Rates?

Hertz declared bankruptcy.... Hertz!

There are going to be more bankruptcies... SMEs first, small business... effecting the Finanical sectors i.e. lenders.... which again would be effecting the $1200Trillion Derivates ... which are nothing but bunddled debt assets, chopped and traded.... the Fed will be forced to intervene to stabalise the markets...just like in 2008!

The Fed is doing all it can to ward off Deflation and it has unlimited power of printing money.... which goes on to boost the Stockmarkets which the 'real economy' on the ground has rising number of millions of American without job...

Financial Industry cann't handle Deflation...so more money printing at Zero Interest Rates... only one option!

There is also a reason why the Fed cann't raise Interest Rates.... with interest rate hike the $25+Trillion US debt will become expensive to service.... and will cut into the Federal Budget... forcing the US Gov to borrow to fill the gap....

Hence the QEs have been helping the Western Government with the DebtServicing problems... but this process cann't be indifinitive!

Negative rates means the asset values go down...and financial sector cann't lend money to business... as there is no RoI...so the money will go on to boost the StockMarkets and Fed will be forced to buy bad assets...with its Balance Sheet filled with essentially negative value!

Same is the case with ECB , BoE and BoJ and other affliated key Central Banks....

This process of QEing has created MultiBillionaires and more poors in the working classes... even in the KhooniVirus Crisis the StockMarkets went up and the American Billionaires made about $430+Bln more.... while millions of common Americans lost their jobs!

In a way the Money Printing has created two separate Universa... one Actual/Productive Economy and one Financial Industry .... the 'InvestmentBanking'....

In its efforts to curb the Deflation will the Fed be creating Hyperinflation down the road?

With EmergingMarkets in deep red and Decoupling with China all the rage.... who will buy the T-bills in desired quantities? Oil needs to be above $70 for the GCC to chip in for T-Bills!!!

Fed can ONLY print money and buy assets!

A funny thing is that debt ridden country like Pakistan is following Market Valuation of PKR and has higher interest rates....inflation!!!!

Whereas the CombinedWest is now State Driven Capitalism...without a Freemarket to determine the Value of Money!

It does appear that the Key Central Banks and their Ecosystem of InvestmentBankings are certainly a Vector of The Momentum of History!

Is more money printing Accelerating The Momentum of History?


Mangus

@xeuss @Ace of Spades @N.Siddiqui @Blacklight @StormBreaker @masterchief_mirza @Mentee
 
Last edited:
PROFESSIONAL
Apr 9, 2017
What is the solution for the US, and for Pakistan?
 
SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
If there was a Solution then The Momentum of History wouldn't have given Rise to the Mongol!

Or let it go back to where the Mongol came from....

As I tried to point out the KhooniVirus is just acting as Agent of The Momentum of History....more like a Catalyst really...Accelerating everything... but it is NOT a Vector!

Bringing the MoneyVector and its CreationSystem was to invite discerning posters to find other Vectors!

The Fed will keep on printing...as rise in Interest Rates means Budget Deficit... will have to cut spending on many things including Pentagon.... and then Hyperinflation to make lives more deeply probbing!

The US is now a Agent of History.

Pakistan, when the hammer falls on the big toe, will Have to become an Actor of History... it might be minor or sub-grand...but Actor it will be!

No Solutions.... when The Momentum of History Accelerates to Create Chaos and Destruction....

What do you think about a Single Global Currency?


Mangus
 
SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
Information.

Everything.

Everything is Information.

In Existence and in Non-Existence. Information.

A Framework converts Information into Knowledge.

Knowledge gives empowerment of differentiating between Knowing and Unknowing.


Never in the entire HumanHistory has there been so much Information.

Never before has there been so much Information available to % of Humanity.

The speed of exchange of Inforamtion is growing and growing. 5G is just the beginning!

The entire Planet is drenched in Information.... so much that now it is Overloading the HumanBrainCapacity to process it.

In every aspect of Life and the Universe around us... we, today, have far more Information than everything combined for the past 30.000yrs.

All this happened with growing ComputingPower...doubling itself non-stop! Semi-ConductorWars just starting!

We never had so many books or so much Data ... Digital Everything.... Coulds upon Clouds filled with every single type of data ... becoming Bigger and Bigger Data.

Enter Artifical Intelligence ...to create New Knowledge..i.e. NewPower.

DecisionMaking Speed Accelerating more and more.... not limited to automated mili/nano-second tradding on the Stockmarket...but much more and too diverse.

Both the good and bad information is available online for everyone, everywhere... on everything!

Is Information an Agent of History?

Is Information just a Catalyst in the Acceleration of The Momentum of History?

Or A.I. enabled Information is a Vector in The Momentum of History?

Both the US and China, being History's Agents and Actors... are now locked in the Struggle for Information and Knowledge Creation.... applied one, of course.


Pakistan has a chance to understand the Age of Informationisation and use it for better Governance, Babucracy and Defence....


Mangus


@Signalian @PanzerKiel @PakSword @BHarwana @Paul2 @Mentee @Verve @Ace of Spades @tower9 @masterchief_mirza @Foxtrot Alpha @N.Siddiqui @Rafeh @OsmanAli98 @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Blacklight and of course, dearest PaaJee @SIPRA
 
PROFESSIONAL
Apr 9, 2017
No matter what info is available, if not properly acted upon is useless. To act upon acquired info, proper assimilation, and processing is also required.

With the exception of a few institutions, the rest of the govt apparatus works in an independent, counter productive manner. Either the depth, or the will, to fix basic issues does not exist.
 
ELITE MEMBER
May 15, 2014
Before humans the Jinn fought between themselves and ever since Adam it has been Jinn (shayateen) v Insaan.

The controllers and energy of the real AI can't be seen with the naked eye. Nanochips and 5G/6G/7G are all mere tools to fully control the 'puppets'.

 
