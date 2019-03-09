The Momentum of History: Accelerating, Advancing, All Vectors Combined

Mangus Ortus Novem
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 7, 2008
- 2,996
- 185
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Momentum of History.
Terrifying!
Fasicnating!
Illusive....Invisible.... Lips Sealed.... Heard and Seen by the Blind...marching, marching, accelerating every hour... The Momentum of History!
And now it enters the Finale Phase. Balero. Balero.... not Trout fisherman anymore.
Wasn't it The Momentum of History that gave rise to the Khan of Khans...with his hordes destroying all established Civilisations.... ?
Mountains of Skulls... Ashes of Liberaries.... under their hoves lied the Pulp of This-will-always-be-like-this... We-shall-always-Rule.... We-have-Heavens-Mandate.... all the way to the Heart of Europe and Gujjarat... the hoves thumbing the Earth of the Great Mongol Horde...
How could a eternally fighting tribes become one body...bringing in such destruction?
Khan of Khans.... an Agent of History.... perhaps we can see the CriticalMinimumRequirement of rabies to Act as Agent of Disease? @Rafeh
Out of the Vastness of Grasslands they came... Acted as Agent of History and went back to grasslands again..... leaving behind a new Cycle.... or better put Sum of Cycles to begin their own journey as Agents of History.
A baby born from Pakistan to UK to entire Eurasia to East Asia will have a blue mark where the tail supposed to be.... the Mongolian spot... The Mark of History!
It is the Nature of Circle to Complete Itself.
Even when the first point of the compass touches the surface, the Circle has already 'become' and it might take a enternity or a minute... the Circle will complete itself.
A meteor took perhaps billions years... but it was already set.... it might have taken a billion years more... Momentum of History!
Now when we look at this KhooniVirus ...immaterial whether it is Bioweapon or Nature's Fury... but this inivisible 'thing' has conquered the world and has built a VastEmpire....
It has made the Mighty powerless... it has exposed the Emperors ....all naked.... all lying...
But the KhooniVirus is moving forward... refusing to go away.... mutating...coming back for the SecondWave... might even decide that a ThridWave is needed...
Bank of America says that the US economy will shrink by 40% ...some other American says..nay... it will shrink by 30%...
The Chinese for the first time in 30yrs have NOT given a traget for GDP growth... the Indian economy will loose $1Trillion in GDP...regardless of the spin... Pak will loose heavy too...
Everyone loosing... everyone exposed....printing money... everyone afraid...hiding from the Hordes of the KhooniVirus!
The Momentum of History was already Accelerating...the KhooniVirus came with precise timing out of nowhwere and put some Catalyst into Acceleartion... more Horsepower for The Momentum of History.
Is KhooniVirus an Agent of History?
In its wake, this Agent, is leaving only death, loss, bitterness and deepening Hate! Frustrations of both powerful states and weak states... no discrimination by the Agent!
CheapOil came out of nowhere ... action irrational..with lasting conseqence... it is not just oil....
QEs of CentralBanks ...will save the big fellas but won't create demands in the 'ServiceEconomy'.... for Universal Income... something more tangible needed than printing press...
PolicyInstruements and Options on the Table are becoming less and less...and harsher, consequential Choices await everyone...
The Sino-US Last Tango has become faster because of the Agent of History....the KhooniVirus!
The Last Tango was bound to happen... had to happen... as both the US and China were Agents of History!
KillingFields, KillingFields.... all the ME burnt...and those who were stable and prosperous...took a big hit... courtesy CheapOil multiplied many times over by the KhooniVirus.
Whence the Reign of the KhooniVirus ends ... the World as we knew it for past 30 odd years will end.
The Agent of History will make room for new cycles and the Sum of these cycles...to begin taking shape... The Form is already determined by The Momentum of History.... now soon the Actors will need to Act.... thinking they are incharge.
Geological history points towards Cycles.
Human History is but a product of the Cycles....more precisely, The Momentum of History for Humanity!
Why is it so?
The Moon needs to be where it is... a bit closer...booom... it comes to give Earth the Kiss of Death...
A bit far.... no more tides... weather goes ga ga.... no more perfect eclipses....no more sweet mangos!
The Sun ... had many mood swings in the past... effeting the wobbling Earth.... Polarity can change in moments...
In every Age the Humanity is determined/shaped by the Objects.... and now the Objects have become smarter and faster than Humanity.... and it will only Accelerate with many more Agents of History!
The Momentum of History has always, without fail, caused great suffering...and this time around it is NOT going to be any different...
Terrifying.... is the precision with with all the Vectors of this Momentum are coming together in effortless movement.
Fasicnating.... is the Driver of these Vectors.... as if it has the Blueprint and Outcome already designed.
What are these Vectors of The Momentum of History?
Can we, as Humans stop being Humans and come together and solve our problems... or is it hardwired in the HumanBlueprint to keep the HumanCondition its captive?
Statiscally, we have now more of Humanity as 'educated'... then why are there KillingFields?
A BemusedObserver ...can only Observe.... how much the ObserverEffect can it cause...is debatable.
Critical Mininum Requiredment of each Vector and the timing... Modelling is difficult sometimes @Rafeh
Pakistan must ready itself!
Mangus
P.S. Out of Respect for the NewRules... and consideration of posters of other faiths... the religious elements are intentionally excluded... but they are one of the most Critical Points in The Momentum of History!
Have written enought about TechnoFeudalHierachy and the ContinousWorldWar ... hence, those are also left out... otherwise, it becomes too boring than, perhaps, it already is!
@Mentee @PakSword @StormBreaker @Blacklight @Slav Defence @dbc @Ace of Spades @masterchief_mirza @N.Siddiqui @Socra @Reddington @OsmanAli98 @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Counter-Errorist and my dearest PaaJee @SIPRA
@jaibi @PakSword @The Eagle @Arsalan @Moonlight @BHarwana @LeGenD @AgNoStiC MuSliM PakBrothers, Azeez humwatno, if I may request you to keep this thread only in this section... somehow, I feel you shall honour this request. Allow me to thankyou!
Terrifying!
Fasicnating!
Illusive....Invisible.... Lips Sealed.... Heard and Seen by the Blind...marching, marching, accelerating every hour... The Momentum of History!
And now it enters the Finale Phase. Balero. Balero.... not Trout fisherman anymore.
Wasn't it The Momentum of History that gave rise to the Khan of Khans...with his hordes destroying all established Civilisations.... ?
Mountains of Skulls... Ashes of Liberaries.... under their hoves lied the Pulp of This-will-always-be-like-this... We-shall-always-Rule.... We-have-Heavens-Mandate.... all the way to the Heart of Europe and Gujjarat... the hoves thumbing the Earth of the Great Mongol Horde...
How could a eternally fighting tribes become one body...bringing in such destruction?
Khan of Khans.... an Agent of History.... perhaps we can see the CriticalMinimumRequirement of rabies to Act as Agent of Disease? @Rafeh
Out of the Vastness of Grasslands they came... Acted as Agent of History and went back to grasslands again..... leaving behind a new Cycle.... or better put Sum of Cycles to begin their own journey as Agents of History.
A baby born from Pakistan to UK to entire Eurasia to East Asia will have a blue mark where the tail supposed to be.... the Mongolian spot... The Mark of History!
It is the Nature of Circle to Complete Itself.
Even when the first point of the compass touches the surface, the Circle has already 'become' and it might take a enternity or a minute... the Circle will complete itself.
A meteor took perhaps billions years... but it was already set.... it might have taken a billion years more... Momentum of History!
Now when we look at this KhooniVirus ...immaterial whether it is Bioweapon or Nature's Fury... but this inivisible 'thing' has conquered the world and has built a VastEmpire....
It has made the Mighty powerless... it has exposed the Emperors ....all naked.... all lying...
But the KhooniVirus is moving forward... refusing to go away.... mutating...coming back for the SecondWave... might even decide that a ThridWave is needed...
Bank of America says that the US economy will shrink by 40% ...some other American says..nay... it will shrink by 30%...
The Chinese for the first time in 30yrs have NOT given a traget for GDP growth... the Indian economy will loose $1Trillion in GDP...regardless of the spin... Pak will loose heavy too...
Everyone loosing... everyone exposed....printing money... everyone afraid...hiding from the Hordes of the KhooniVirus!
The Momentum of History was already Accelerating...the KhooniVirus came with precise timing out of nowhwere and put some Catalyst into Acceleartion... more Horsepower for The Momentum of History.
Is KhooniVirus an Agent of History?
In its wake, this Agent, is leaving only death, loss, bitterness and deepening Hate! Frustrations of both powerful states and weak states... no discrimination by the Agent!
CheapOil came out of nowhere ... action irrational..with lasting conseqence... it is not just oil....
QEs of CentralBanks ...will save the big fellas but won't create demands in the 'ServiceEconomy'.... for Universal Income... something more tangible needed than printing press...
PolicyInstruements and Options on the Table are becoming less and less...and harsher, consequential Choices await everyone...
The Sino-US Last Tango has become faster because of the Agent of History....the KhooniVirus!
The Last Tango was bound to happen... had to happen... as both the US and China were Agents of History!
KillingFields, KillingFields.... all the ME burnt...and those who were stable and prosperous...took a big hit... courtesy CheapOil multiplied many times over by the KhooniVirus.
Whence the Reign of the KhooniVirus ends ... the World as we knew it for past 30 odd years will end.
The Agent of History will make room for new cycles and the Sum of these cycles...to begin taking shape... The Form is already determined by The Momentum of History.... now soon the Actors will need to Act.... thinking they are incharge.
Geological history points towards Cycles.
Human History is but a product of the Cycles....more precisely, The Momentum of History for Humanity!
Why is it so?
The Moon needs to be where it is... a bit closer...booom... it comes to give Earth the Kiss of Death...
A bit far.... no more tides... weather goes ga ga.... no more perfect eclipses....no more sweet mangos!
The Sun ... had many mood swings in the past... effeting the wobbling Earth.... Polarity can change in moments...
In every Age the Humanity is determined/shaped by the Objects.... and now the Objects have become smarter and faster than Humanity.... and it will only Accelerate with many more Agents of History!
The Momentum of History has always, without fail, caused great suffering...and this time around it is NOT going to be any different...
Terrifying.... is the precision with with all the Vectors of this Momentum are coming together in effortless movement.
Fasicnating.... is the Driver of these Vectors.... as if it has the Blueprint and Outcome already designed.
What are these Vectors of The Momentum of History?
Can we, as Humans stop being Humans and come together and solve our problems... or is it hardwired in the HumanBlueprint to keep the HumanCondition its captive?
Statiscally, we have now more of Humanity as 'educated'... then why are there KillingFields?
A BemusedObserver ...can only Observe.... how much the ObserverEffect can it cause...is debatable.
Critical Mininum Requiredment of each Vector and the timing... Modelling is difficult sometimes @Rafeh
Pakistan must ready itself!
Mangus
P.S. Out of Respect for the NewRules... and consideration of posters of other faiths... the religious elements are intentionally excluded... but they are one of the most Critical Points in The Momentum of History!
Have written enought about TechnoFeudalHierachy and the ContinousWorldWar ... hence, those are also left out... otherwise, it becomes too boring than, perhaps, it already is!
@Mentee @PakSword @StormBreaker @Blacklight @Slav Defence @dbc @Ace of Spades @masterchief_mirza @N.Siddiqui @Socra @Reddington @OsmanAli98 @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Counter-Errorist and my dearest PaaJee @SIPRA
@jaibi @PakSword @The Eagle @Arsalan @Moonlight @BHarwana @LeGenD @AgNoStiC MuSliM PakBrothers, Azeez humwatno, if I may request you to keep this thread only in this section... somehow, I feel you shall honour this request. Allow me to thankyou!