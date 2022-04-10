The Moment of Truth > Can Pakistanis dare to Accept it ?

Rarely we find a leader, a Prime Minister who happens to be Practically a Statesman an honest leader.



But he is Gone.

And Entire forum is mourning. But Why ?



Why are you guys so hopeless ? Why ?

Let me tell you why.



All the Pakistanis who want Imran, already know that he wont be back. They want him back, but as long as some "Hyper Power" is acting against him he wont.



Im Wrong.. is it... ?

Ah.. you mean.. > There will be elections ?



Well yes, there will be elections in Pakistan and we all know in advance what will happen. By the time next election takes places, PML-N and its members will occupy all the relevant posts in the System and make it Rigged.



The PM who is favored by the "Establishment" will win.



No You guys are not mourning the removal of the Great leader Imran, Think.

You guys are mouring the "Absence of the Power" in your hands...the hands of the common man to Bring back Imran if needed.

You already know, since the power lies else where, even if ALL Pakistani Vote for Imran he wont be back.



Thats a Harsh Reality.



As an Indian, there is where despite of all the Poverty, Corruption etc., we still are proud that, we .. in India are FREE to do what we want.

And This is the power that Each Pakistani needs today.



The Voice of a common man is never wrong. NEVER. We in India feel more safe, if a People's PM like Imran who has an accountability towards his common voter is there in power. Any "Establishment" who has no face.. no accountability is not good for both India or Pakistan.



To Sum up,



The Power .. The Real power of pakistan is.. > To be able to choose Who you want.. in the Power .

You want it.. Pakistanis You need it... Can you Deny it ?



It seems, In 1947 you only got a piece of land.

Its 2022 now.

When will Pakistan become really free ?

When will a common Pakistani choose.. who will Stay and who will Go ?

When will an Ordinary Pakistani have the real control of his "vote" and a Freedom to choose its Govt. Freedom to Choose over the Choices of his own country ?



The Loss of Imran is a Black day for India and Pakistan. BOTH.