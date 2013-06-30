The missing PM

ANYONE seen him around? Sixty-plus, portly, formerly bald? Won an unexpectedly solid mandate a few weeks ago? Sharif? Nawaz? Where is he? The prime minister has pulled a disappearing act. And left behind is a stuttering, directionless government that, like many before it, seems to think talk is action.

So Dar gave us the ridiculous exercise of a budget of made-up numbers  and it took just 36 hours for the first fiction to manifest itself.

But to cave so early on a measure so small in the larger scheme of things  the sharks circling instantly knew what it meant: there is no will for reform.

Budget, fail. And through it all, Sharif was missing.

Is the power sector being fixed at the cost of creating a new class of super rich?

Sharif had to speak.

Sharif appears listless and enervated. His own party is worried  and even more worried that they have no real answers to why hes disappeared on them.

Could this be the beginning of a replay of May 2008 to Oct 2011, when the PML-N slept through the first three years of the last assemblies before Khan jolted Sharif into action?

