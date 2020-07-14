What's new

The Missing Man Salute !

Windjammer

While many are dismayed and questioning as why there were two F-16s leading the flypast for Pakistan Day Parade and also as in the past, why didn't the Air chief's aircraft went up vertically releasing flares.
Well, just got confirmation that it was at the behest of new Air chief to pay tribute to fallen comrade Nauman Akram (Shaheed). Hence he went straight in the Block-52D while the No 2 pulled up paying the missing man formation salute .


1616792364603.png


1616792395147.png
 
Ahmet Pasha

While many are dismayed and questioning as why there were two F-16s leading the flypast for Pakistan Day Parade and also as in the past, why didn't the Air chief's aircraft went up vertically releasing flares.
Well, just got confirmation that it was at the behest of new Air chief to pay tribute to fallen comrade Nauman Akram (Shaheed). Hence he went straight in the Block-52D while the No 2 pulled up paying the missing man formation salute .


View attachment 728540

View attachment 728541
The brigadier sahb making the anouncements should have said that as well dude.
 
Ahmet Pasha

There was no need to make any fan fare about it thus no flares were even pumped out to make it look fancy.
No I meant the commentator could at least have said this is the missing man formation. We honor our pilot who embraced shahadat last year.

Otherwise average joes like me just thought that those F16s were social distancing in the air.
 
Windjammer

No I meant the commentator could at least have said this is the missing man formation. We honor our pilot who embraced shahadat last year.

Otherwise average joes like me just thought that those F16s were social distancing in the air.
Then again, how many would know, what's a missing man formation.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Then again, how many would know, what's a missing man formation.
A lot I think. So mnay from air force were present. A lot of people there were parhe likhe educated people. Even if there were some paindoos.

Then the commentator could have explained what missing man is and why we do it. Like he did for all the other regiments, radars, tanks, missiles etc.
 
Windjammer

A lot I think. So mnay from air force were present. A lot of people there were parhe likhe educated people. Even if there were some paindoos.

Then the commentator could have explained what missing man is and why we do it. Like he did for all the other regiments, radars, tanks, missiles etc.
Those with knowledge were anticipating it thus are well aware of it.
 
Trailer23

I'd have to agree.

The commentators tend to 'over-do' a lot. In the presence of so many foreign guests, it should have been publicly acknowledged. We can't go with the narrative that 'how many Pakistani people know of the Missing Man Formation'.

People in the US don't know about the USN Blue Angels' Sneak Pass - until it happens to them.

- I believe that the family of the (late) Wg Cdr. Nauman Akram (Shaheed) deserved that much.
 
