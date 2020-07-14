The Missing Man Salute !

While many are dismayed and questioning as why there were two F-16s leading the flypast for Pakistan Day Parade and also as in the past, why didn't the Air chief's aircraft went up vertically releasing flares.

Well, just got confirmation that it was at the behest of new Air chief to pay tribute to fallen comrade Nauman Akram (Shaheed). Hence he went straight in the Block-52D while the No 2 pulled up paying the missing man formation salute .