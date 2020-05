The missile development program in the UAR Egypt (episode 1960 - 1967)

-- based on German WW-II technology --

. It is believed to be a single stage, liquid fueled, unguided rocket, developed on base the French Veronique rocket design. It has a simple wrapped-sheet airframe, with conical nose, flared skirt and four fixed fins. The Al Kaher-1 is about 9 m long; the core diameter is 0.80 m; the conical engine bay is widened to ~1.2 m. The Al Kaher-1 used either directly the engine from German "Wasserfall" missile or the French EOLE rocket. Propellants were Alcohol / LOX. The Al-Kaher 1, when first displayed in the July 1962 parade were transported rather simply on standard commercial vehicles. By the July 1963 parade, however, several improvements had been made. Four jet vanes were evident at the rear of the rocket motor. Also, two of six Al Kaher-1 displayed were mounted on mobile erector-launchers.

In 1958, Gamal Abdel Nasser, started the missile development program, the same year he launched an ambitious domestic transformation plan and a drive for leadership of the Arab world. In this spirit of Pan-Arabism, Egypt and Syria partnered to form the short-lived United Arab Republic (UAR), embarking upon an ambitious military industrialization program. Egypt turned to unemployedto spearhead its missile efforts, most significantly Wolfgang Pilz, Paul Goercke and Wolfgang Kleinwaechter. The trio arrived in 1960 armed with designs based onrockets as well asandrockets.Although by the departure of the Germans in 1962 resulted in a loss of expertise, Egypt's missile program had already succeeded in developing prototypes. Thus in early 1962, Egypt's first missiles entered the prototype test phase, and in 1962 the government announced that it had successfully test-fired two differently missiles, were fires at a desert range on July 21, 1962.On 23 July 1962, in connection with the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Egyptian revolution, the UAR Egypt displayed rockets of two different sizes as technological achievement.The smaller missile is the