From this video. The Uygur population in Xinjiang is 20 million (3 million in 1949). And Uighur are very well educated. Most of them can speak "very very very fluent English".So my question is.What is the population of American Indians?What is the population of Australian Aborigines?What is the population of Gypsy in Europe?。。。。。。Do they enjoy higher education? Can they speak "fluent foreign language"?