The Ministry of Defense will present Biden with the laser interception system - and will ask for help in financing it

משרד הביטחון יציג לביידן את מערכת יירוט הלייזר - ויבקש סיוע במימונו - וואלה! חדשות לפי גורמים בצה"ל, משרד הביטחון מחפש שותפים לפרויקט בעל העלויות הגבוהות במיוחד. לצד זאת, לוואלה! נודע כי במערכת הביטחון מתכננים לבקש מנשיא ארה"ב להרחיב את הפורומים המשותפים בתחום ההגנה - ולצרף אליהם בתיווכו מדינות סוניות מתונות

The Ministry of Defense will present Biden with the laser interception system - and will ask for help in financing itAccording to IDF sources, the Ministry of Defense is looking for partners for a project with particularly high costs. At the same time, Walla!Amir Bohbot16/06/2022In the video: Ganz during his speech at Reichman University (Reichman University)Has the powerful fiber Internet in Israel reached you? It's time to find outHas the powerful fiber Internet in Israel reached you? It's time to find outBfiber - Bezeq's Fiber Optics financedDiagnosis of atrial fibrillation: the smart test that detects an increased risk of having a strokeDiagnosis of atrial fibrillation: the smart test that detects an increased risk of having a strokeWallaNecessary for heart patients: The innovative device that turns any smartphone into a portable ECG deviceNecessary for heart patients: The innovative device that turns any smartphone into a portable ECG deviceHealth and Lifestyle financedStart with stretching: The poses that every woman should tryStart with stretching: The poses that every woman should tryWallaRecommended byThe Ministry of Defense's laser interception system project will be presented to US President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel, Walla! Learned today (Wednesday)! From sources in the ministry and the IDF. During the visit, the heads of the defense establishment plan to ask Biden to move from military cooperation to building a permanent force and expanding joint forums in the field of defense while joining moderate Sunni states.Along with the advanced and secret development that arouses curiosity around the world that will be presented to Biden at the Palmachim Air Force Base, it will be presented with an Iron Dome and Arrow battery. The first system of this tool, according to estimates, is expected to come into use within a few years in one of the country's borders and protect against rockets, missiles, and unmanned aircraft. IDF sources said it was no secret that the Ministry of Defense was looking for partners for the project, which cost very much, but its specific weight in defending the country's rear was very high alongside other systems - arrow, magic wand, patriot and iron dome.Laser interception system (Photo: Ministry of Defense, Spokeswoman and Information Department)He will be presented with an Iron Dome and Arrow battery. Biden (Photo: Reuters)More on Walla!Israel is pressuring the Biden administration to remove the NSO from the US Department of Commerce's blacklistBiden stated: The Palestinian Affairs Unit will be separated from the embassy in IsraelUSA: A small plane penetrates the airspace above President Biden's vacation home7 risk factors for heart disease and one way to identify early and prevent heart damageAccording to senior sources in the Department of Defense and the IDF, talks have been held on the laser issue with counterparts in the U.S. Department of Defense. It is estimated that exposure to the U.S. president may help promote a partnership. The significance of the Israeli proposal, along with the existence of joint forums with moderate Sunni states, includes additional planes designed to strengthen defense in the area. Among them, focusing on terrorist activity, transmitting intelligence information and thinking together about common challenges.Also, according to sources in the defense establishment, the intention is that the US will be responsible for creating the framework of relations with the other Arab countries in the region and achieving significant influence against Iran - but not only. The IDF is interested in deepening its ties with the US military in the region and institutionalizing it.