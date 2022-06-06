The minimum revolution recipe for Pakistan

Dear fellow Pakistanis.

At the movement, half of Pakistan is of the view that Pakistan was about to become a superpower under the great leadership of Imran Khan. Rest of the Pakistan is drumming the same old melody: Hukumat ko zara time do (Qayamat tak ka time kafi rahyga?)



But the issue on the ground is as follows: All Parties are infested with the same lot, PTI or no PTI. This lot consists of Smugglers, International Human traffickers, National Tax evaders, Money Launderers, and people like that. Bureaucracy is another piece of cancer in the body of Pakistan. Almost all officers who are 20 grade or above have already shifted their everything to foreign countries. And to be honest majority of them are thieves.



But we have still some hope in the people. So here is the recipe:

Some people from all walks of life, politics, and ex-serviceman, in collaboration with the Military, gather and put the country in emergency. The motto should be the end of corruption, the building of infrastructure, and purging Pakistan of all the ticks on the body of Pakistan. The time duration of this setup will not exceed more than 3 years in total from the time of inception. All Nawabs, Wadday Pirs, Wadyras, Smugglers, Tax evaders will be leveled during this time. Or jo na many bat uska naam TV pe announce kerdia jaey keh is banday ka aaper sub kch halal hai kion keh isnain awam ka paisa loota hai or awam ko aam ijazat hai keh chahy is aadmi ki koi chez bhi uthaly ya cheen ly, or hukumat k pass indraj kerwalay. And the ones who leave the country with their assets and then later are proven guilty should be hunted down in their safe homes, where ever they go.



It's now, or never. Dary baghair qadam uthana hoga. People must act now. I bet, the politicians of Pakistan will never be able to solve people's problems.

They, along with corrupt from bureaucracy are here to hunt you and your country.



What do you say?