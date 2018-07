Sorry I just jumped topics. That was my mistake.I believe its the Song dynasty they refer to in the show Marco Polo and the Chinese character I was referring to is Chancellor Jia Sidao. They refer to him as the "Cricket" Prime minister who basically uses his position to manipulate and take over the Chinese kingdom.Now it seems highly dramatized, which is why I was asking if the character truly had that reputation in Chinese history.Heres the description of the character in the show:Thanks in advance