The Middle East is decoupling from the Empire of Chaos, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman to form a joint navy to keep the Persian Gulf safe

E

etylo

Nov 9, 2021
S.L. Kanthan
@Kanthan2030

The Middle East is decoupling from the Empire of Chaos, step-by-step. A JOINT NAVY is being explored to keep the Persian Gulf safe. Incredibly, it’s truly a multipolar project — with Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Oman… along with CHINA. Just incredible!

iranpress.com
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman to form a joint navy
Qatar's Al-Jadid news website announced that Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman will form a joint navy to guarantee the security of Persian Gulf.

6:56 PM · Jun 1, 2023



Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman to form a joint navy


Thursday, 01 June 2023 23:05 [ Last Update: Friday, 02 June 2023 03:11 ]



Qatar's Al-Jadid news website announced that Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman will form a joint navy to guarantee the security of Persian Gulf.​


Iran Press/ Middle East: The Persian Gulf region produces nearly one third of the world's oil and holds over half of the world's crude oil reserves as well as a significant portion of the world's natural gas reserves.

Iran has always called on the Persian Gulf countries to participate in establish security in this important region.

Al-Jadid Qatar news website reported that the consultations of Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman have started with the coordination of China and with the aim of ensuring the safety of navigation in the Persian Gulf.


