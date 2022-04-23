The messiah is coming!

He (sallallahu 'alayhi wa sallam) was asked, "What sustains people during that time?" He said, "Tahlil, takbir and tahmid (saying, la ilaha illallah, allahu akbar and alhamdulillah). This will sustain them just as food does." [Sahih al-Jami' as-Saghir, no. 7875]"There will be three hard years before the Dajjal (appears). During them, people will be stricken by a great famine. In the first year, Allah will command the sky to withhold a third of its rain, and the earth to withhold a third a third of its produce. In the second year, Allah will command the sky to withhold two thirds of its rain, and the earth to withhold two thirds of its produce. In the third year, Allah will command the sky to withhold all of its rain, and it will not rain a single drop of rain. He will command the earth to withhold all of its produce, and no plant will grow. All hoofed animals will perish, except that which Allah wills."
There are other signs to the imminent coming of the Dajjal. Mu'adh narrated that the Messenger of Allah, sallallahu 'alayhi wa sallam, said:"The fitnah of al-ahlas (continuous calamity) is mass desertion and war. Then, the fitnah of as-sarra (meaning 'the rich', when some reach people use their money to hire others to fight for them) will start from under the feet of a man who claims that he is of me (of my descendants). However, he is not of me, for my loyal friends are the ones who have taqwa. Afterwards, people will unite around a man whose reign is unstable. Then, the fitnah of ad-duhayma (it is called 'dark and black fitnah' because of its enormity) (will start) and will not leave any member of this nation without severely touching him. When it is thought that its time has come to an end, it will be lengthened. Meanwhile (during this fitnah), a man will wake up as a believer and will meet the night as a disbeliever, until people divide into two camps; a camp of belief that contains no hypocrisy, and a camp of hypocrisy that contains no belief. If this happens, then await the Dajjal on that day or the next."Ahmad, Abu Dawud and Al-Hakim, Mishkatul-Masabih, vol. 4, no. 5403
"The flourishing of Jerusalem will mark the desertion of Yathrib (Madinah). The desertion of Yathrib will mark the start of al-malhamah (the great war that will start between Ar-Rum and the Muslim forces before Muslims conquer Constantinople for the second time). The start of al-malhamah will mark the conquering of Constantinople. The conquering of Constantionple will mark the appearance of Dajjal."Sahih Al-Jami' as-Saghir, no. 4096
Lol. Which immi koolaid are you chugging.He's already here
The messiah is coming. Somebody in this world is waiting and preparing for his arrival. They are making army, technology, state, alliances, culture, civilisation for his arrival.
Those who are preparing for him believe he is the real one.you mean the "false messiah"...