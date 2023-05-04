The May 4th Movement 104 Anniversary, Turning Point in Modern Chinese History, leading to the birth of Chinese Communist Party

beijingwalker
Why is the May 4th Movement a Turning Point in Modern Chinese History?
May 4, 1919, known as Wusi in China, is a significant day in modern Chinese history.
The country had contributed thousands of workers to the Allied effort during World War I, but instead of being rewarded at the Paris Peace Conference, German holdings in China were transferred to Japanese control.
Protests against the deal that targeted autocratic Chinese leaders swept across the country, and under popular pressure, the Chinese delegation did not sign the Treaty of Versailles. Although territories in the Shandong Penninsula were given to the Japanese, the protests were ultimately successful in showcasing the power of collective action and building anti-imperialist sentiment.
The event was also significant in that it was during a time of diverse, open intellectual fervor, which inspired and brought together many of the future founders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
