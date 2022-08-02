What's new

The master piece tweets of Pervaiz Elahi

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,742
9
27,829
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1659416882987.png


1659416624249.png

1659416667067.png


1659416716740.png
 

Attachments

  • 1659416599817.png
    1659416599817.png
    435.7 KB · Views: 17
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,822
4
5,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
HAIDER said:
View attachment 867127

View attachment 867124
View attachment 867125

View attachment 867126
Click to expand...

Sir G, still doubt about but if true, it will be the hallmark to rout the one country two systems - for elites and for the poor. These are to be part of the constitution.
One who tries to amend the constitutes/law to revisit such changes will also be subject to article '6', regardless of any institute.

One more item to be added to it - the cancellation of all type of classes/categories in jails of Pakistan. Only and only one class for all inmates whether it is 'A' or 'B' or 'C' whatsoever.
Make the life of elites as miserable as the common Pakistani - so they won't come to Pakistan just only for looting, robbing or ruling.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Meet the principal secretary to CM Pervaiz Elahi
Replies
14
Views
321
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab CM election: Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
1K
SLY
S
ghazi52
Parvez Elahi for chief minister’s office : hunting for the members
Replies
0
Views
209
ghazi52
ghazi52
AsianLion
PML-Q Pervaiz Elahi bombastic interview against PTI & Imran Khan's follies
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
131
Views
4K
Jango
Jango
Chacha_Facebooka
  • Article
Parvez Elahi to become CM Punjab - PTI
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
227
Views
8K
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom