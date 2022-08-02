The master piece tweets of Pervaiz Elahi

Sir G, still doubt about but if true, it will be the hallmark to rout the one country two systems - for elites and for the poor. These are to be part of the constitution.One who tries to amend the constitutes/law to revisit such changes will also be subject to article '6', regardless of any institute.One more item to be added to it - the cancellation of all type of classes/categories in jails of Pakistan. Only and only one class for all inmates whether it is 'A' or 'B' or 'C' whatsoever.Make the life of elites as miserable as the common Pakistani - so they won't come to Pakistan just only for looting, robbing or ruling.