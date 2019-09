The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A observed today

Narrated by Ya'la bin Murrah (RA), The Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said: "Husain is from me, and I am from Husain. Allah loves whosoever loves Husain. Husain is a Sibt among the Asbat."[Sibt first means Grandson and Asbat here will refer to many tribes i.e. he will have many offspring]

