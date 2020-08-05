The firsthand accounts of the Mapilla atrocities in Malabar under British rule exposes another chapter of whitewashed history



The Mapilla Rampage in Malabar Under British Rule: Dispelling Historical Myths







When the British East India Company wrested Malabar from Tipu Sultan who signed the Treaties of Srirangapattana dated 22 February and 18 March, 1792 respectively, they found this tiny region splintered into charred and smouldering driblets of principalities and pseudo kingdoms in the wake of Tipu’s death march of fanaticism. Once prosperous cities and towns were now deserted and abandoned. Zamindars and landowners and traders had fled, and vast tracts of once-smiling, lush green fields were discoloured with the congealed blood of thousands of Hindus who had been butchered by the pious barbarian from Mysore.



In this bleak landscape of all-encompassing wreckage and ruin, only one people thrived: the Mapillas who had now reorganised themselves as scavenging bandits pillaging even in the aftermath of war.



Reorganising Malabar



The first task of the British is to reorganise the administrative geography of Malabar, bring order and stability to the region, and stamp their supreme authority in unambiguous terms. And so they divide the geography into Northern and Southern divisions of Malabar separated by the Turasseri River.



Then they divide Northern Malabar into the following chief districts and principalities:



Chirakkal, seat of the Kolathiri dynasty

Kottayam to which Waynad is attached

Kadattanad

A Petty township in Kannur, which is ruled by a Mapilla family, who are now British vassals

Iruvalinad, Kurangot, and Randattara



Southern Malabar comprises these major districts and principalities:



Kurumbranad, ruled by a Raja who is now subordinate to the British

Payyanad, Vadakkampuram, and the northern and eastern regions of Kozhikode.

Ernad, Cheranad, Malappuram, Karimpula, Nedunganad and Ponnani, or in general, the region known as Valluvanad.

Payyormala, Pulavayi, Beypore, Parappanad, and Chavakkad.

Significant parts of the original Palakkad kingdom.



All of these areas are ruled by the existing lineages of Rajas and Samuris. The following areas are directly controlled by the British.



Thalassery and the all-strategic island of Dharmadam.

The Chetwai (or Chettuva) Island.

The Anchuthengu (Anjengo) fort.

