The Many Failures of General Bajwa

Areesh said: Lets discuss the many failures of Genral Bajwa



1. Failed to eliminate TTP even though it was struggling to survive when Genral Raheel left

2. Failed to force Americans to kill TTP leadership inside Afghanistan despite Americans needed Pakistan for withdrawal and peace talks

3. Failed to stop TTP from getting regrouped in Afghanistan

4. Failed to stop TTP's political wing aka PTM from coming into existence

5. Failed to stop PTM from doing its propoganda

6. Gave legitimacy to PTM by allowing them to come in parliament

7. Completely failed to develop a new counter terrorism strategy in Balochistan

8. complete failure to fight BLA and push it on backfoot which was the case when General Raheel left

9. Completely failed to protect own soldiers in Balochistan

10. Failed to do anything after Indian act of 5 August. In fact helped India to make it a new normal

11. Completely stopped support for militancy in Kashmir despite India's open aggression in Kashmir in the form of 5 August 2019

12. Failed to put pressure on Indian army while it was getting lynched by Chinese soldiers in Ladakh

13. Went for ceasefire with India at LOC while it continues to support terrorism inside Pakistan

13. Failed to reign in Pee Pee Pee in Sindh and allowed it to continue destroy biggest city of Pakistan

14. Failed to stop Pee Pee Pee from using sindh card and stoking ethnic friction in the Sindh province

15. Failed to stop sindhi nationalism from raising its ugly head

16. Failed to quell communist marxists from working against the state in colleges and universities

17. Failed to stop anti state journalists from working against the state

18. Accepted extension for 3 long years or in fact forced Prime minister for own extension bringing disrepute to the institution of Pakistan army Click to expand...

TTP was always going to run to Afghanistan. They vanished the moment Raheel Sahreef started the operation. Entire leadership that very moment escaped to Afghanistan. Issue is not Bajwa in this particular case but our over all policy of begging Afghan Army to do something instead of carrying out Air Strikes and Drone Strikes on TTP. Plus another major problem is that these days they also don't gather mostly in big numbers. They try to maintain a low profile.Yes PTM dealing is a big failure. Either state deals with them now or they would become same kind of monster as Mukti Banis. As for Baluchistan strategy again we have to hit targets in Baluchistan as well in Afghanistan and Iran, plus their leadership in Europe. Not only that but we have to hit India in India. Our cowardliness has made sure India and RAW gets embolden and they attack us in Baluchistan and in Pakistani cities, the Lahore attack being latest example. We have to hit India inside India. Hit Police Stations in Bandra Mumbai and Juhu and other places in Mumbai, Delhi, Goa and other parts of India. For every attack in Pakistan two should take place in India. Yes Marxists problem in Universities needs to be dealt with. but that issue we are facing for past 73 years. Bajwa is not responsible for that. Yes extension was a disaster.All of the points you raised have only one solution that is to make sure India bleeds. Either you make sure that India keeps bleeding other wise you would keep bleeding. As long as these two nation exists there can be no peace. One nation has to go.