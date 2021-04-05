The Many Failures of General Bajwa

Lets discuss the many failures of Genral Bajwa
1. Failed to eliminate TTP even though it was struggling to survive when Genral Raheel left
2. Failed to force Americans to kill TTP leadership inside Afghanistan despite Americans needed Pakistan for withdrawal and peace talks
3. Failed to stop TTP from getting regrouped in Afghanistan
4. Failed to stop TTP's political wing aka PTM from coming into existence
5. Failed to stop PTM from doing its propoganda
6. Gave legitimacy to PTM by allowing them to come in parliament
7. Completely failed to develop a new counter terrorism strategy in Balochistan
8. complete failure to fight BLA and push it on backfoot which was the case when General Raheel left
9. Completely failed to protect own soldiers in Balochistan
10. Failed to do anything after Indian act of 5 August. In fact helped India to make it a new normal
11. Completely stopped support for militancy in Kashmir despite India's open aggression in Kashmir in the form of 5 August 2019
12. Failed to put pressure on Indian army while it was getting lynched by Chinese soldiers in Ladakh
13. Went for ceasefire with India at LOC while it continues to support terrorism inside Pakistan
13. Failed to reign in Pee Pee Pee in Sindh and allowed it to continue destroy biggest city of Pakistan
14. Failed to stop Pee Pee Pee from using sindh card and stoking ethnic friction in the Sindh province
15. Failed to stop sindhi nationalism from raising its ugly head
16. Failed to quell communist marxists from working against the state in colleges and universities
17. Failed to stop anti state journalists from working against the state
18. Accepted extension for 3 long years or in fact forced Prime minister for own extension bringing disrepute to the institution of Pakistan army
