The Many Failures of General Bajwa

Lets discuss the many failures of Genral Bajwa

1. Failed to eliminate TTP even though it was struggling to survive when Genral Raheel left
2. Failed to force Americans to kill TTP leadership inside Afghanistan despite Americans needed Pakistan for withdrawal and peace talks
3. Failed to stop TTP from getting regrouped in Afghanistan
4. Failed to stop TTP's political wing aka PTM from coming into existence
5. Failed to stop PTM from doing its propoganda
6. Gave legitimacy to PTM by allowing them to come in parliament
7. Completely failed to develop a new counter terrorism strategy in Balochistan
8. complete failure to fight BLA and push it on backfoot which was the case when General Raheel left
9. Completely failed to protect own soldiers in Balochistan
10. Failed to do anything after Indian act of 5 August. In fact helped India to make it a new normal
11. Completely stopped support for militancy in Kashmir despite India's open aggression in Kashmir in the form of 5 August 2019
12. Failed to put pressure on Indian army while it was getting lynched by Chinese soldiers in Ladakh
13. Went for ceasefire with India at LOC while it continues to support terrorism inside Pakistan
13. Failed to reign in Pee Pee Pee in Sindh and allowed it to continue destroy biggest city of Pakistan
14. Failed to stop Pee Pee Pee from using sindh card and stoking ethnic friction in the Sindh province
15. Failed to stop sindhi nationalism from raising its ugly head
16. Failed to quell communist marxists from working against the state in colleges and universities
17. Failed to stop anti state journalists from working against the state
18. Accepted extension for 3 long years or in fact forced Prime minister for own extension bringing disrepute to the institution of Pakistan army
 
One more failure is that Bajwa made Taliban coming to negotiating table and facilitating Americans for save passage from Afganistan and Americans do acknowledges PAk's help in this regard. But Bajwa failed to get an iota of advantage from US both in military or financial.

Bajwa even failed to get gunship helicopters which were already paid by coalition support fund. Financial Aid was also stopped in his tenure. He even couldn't get any help from US with respect to FATF. Pak didn't get anything from US in his tenure despite all the support PAk gave to US.
 
One more failure is that Bajwa made Taliban coming to negotiating table and facilitating Americans for save passage from Afganistan and Americans do acknowledges PAk's help in this regard. But Bajwa failed to get an iota of advantage from US both in military or financial.

Bajwa even failed to get gunship helicopters which were already paid by coalition support fund. Financial Aid was also stopped in his tenure. He even couldn't get any help from US with respect to FATF. Pak didn't get anything from US in his tenure despite all the support PAk gave to US.
He had dozens of meeting with Americans in past few months or years

Only God knows what he discusses with them in those meetings

Result of all those meetings is zero on so many levels for Pakistan
 
15. Failed to stop sindhi nationalism from raising its ugly head
We need a general with ability to launch Operation Searchlight and a ambition to exceed what Pakistan Army did in Bengal 1971 in interior Sindh. burn and torch the and. Kill all Sindhi feudals and Hindus. Razakars from urban Sindh could be recruited to help out. Maybe you might like to volunteer? Lead your own platoon into the Sindhi heartlands and make proper Pakistani's out of them.
 
We need a general with ability to launch Operation Searchlight and a ambition to exceed what Pakistan Army did in Bengal 1971 in interior Sindh. burn and torch the and. Kill all Sindhi feudals and Hindus. Razakars from urban Sindh could be recruited to help out. Maybe you might like to volunteer? Lead your own platoon into the Sindhi heartlands and make proper Pakistani's out of them.
No let Sindh feudal destroy Karachi and keep on leaching Pakistani state with all the corruption

That is the right way forward racist
 
Kettle calling the pot black. You show visceral hatred for your hosts the Sindhi's and Pakhtuns. This is clear as day.
I simply state facts

Racists are those who want to continue implement quota system in Sindh
Racists are those who support Pee Pee Pee despiute all its ills just because it can keep Muhajirs in Karachi in control. It doesn't matter that Pee Pee Pee is destroying this country with its corruption and bad governance
Racists are those who try to keep telling Muhajirs that we gave you land to live even though it was the founders of this country who asked muhairs to come to this land

Racist is you who lost his think tank title (you never deserved it in the first place) for being a racist
 
Lets discuss the many failures of Genral Bajwa

1. Failed to eliminate TTP even though it was struggling to survive when Genral Raheel left
2. Failed to force Americans to kill TTP leadership inside Afghanistan despite Americans needed Pakistan for withdrawal and peace talks
3. Failed to stop TTP from getting regrouped in Afghanistan
4. Failed to stop TTP's political wing aka PTM from coming into existence
5. Failed to stop PTM from doing its propoganda
6. Gave legitimacy to PTM by allowing them to come in parliament
7. Completely failed to develop a new counter terrorism strategy in Balochistan
8. complete failure to fight BLA and push it on backfoot which was the case when General Raheel left
9. Completely failed to protect own soldiers in Balochistan
10. Failed to do anything after Indian act of 5 August. In fact helped India to make it a new normal
11. Completely stopped support for militancy in Kashmir despite India's open aggression in Kashmir in the form of 5 August 2019
12. Failed to put pressure on Indian army while it was getting lynched by Chinese soldiers in Ladakh
13. Went for ceasefire with India at LOC while it continues to support terrorism inside Pakistan
13. Failed to reign in Pee Pee Pee in Sindh and allowed it to continue destroy biggest city of Pakistan
14. Failed to stop Pee Pee Pee from using sindh card and stoking ethnic friction in the Sindh province
15. Failed to stop sindhi nationalism from raising its ugly head
16. Failed to quell communist marxists from working against the state in colleges and universities
17. Failed to stop anti state journalists from working against the state
18. Accepted extension for 3 long years or in fact forced Prime minister for own extension bringing disrepute to the institution of Pakistan army
TTP was always going to run to Afghanistan. They vanished the moment Raheel Sahreef started the operation. Entire leadership that very moment escaped to Afghanistan. Issue is not Bajwa in this particular case but our over all policy of begging Afghan Army to do something instead of carrying out Air Strikes and Drone Strikes on TTP. Plus another major problem is that these days they also don't gather mostly in big numbers. They try to maintain a low profile.

Yes PTM dealing is a big failure. Either state deals with them now or they would become same kind of monster as Mukti Banis. As for Baluchistan strategy again we have to hit targets in Baluchistan as well in Afghanistan and Iran, plus their leadership in Europe. Not only that but we have to hit India in India. Our cowardliness has made sure India and RAW gets embolden and they attack us in Baluchistan and in Pakistani cities, the Lahore attack being latest example. We have to hit India inside India. Hit Police Stations in Bandra Mumbai and Juhu and other places in Mumbai, Delhi, Goa and other parts of India. For every attack in Pakistan two should take place in India. Yes Marxists problem in Universities needs to be dealt with. but that issue we are facing for past 73 years. Bajwa is not responsible for that. Yes extension was a disaster.

All of the points you raised have only one solution that is to make sure India bleeds. Either you make sure that India keeps bleeding other wise you would keep bleeding. As long as these two nation exists there can be no peace. One nation has to go.

TTP was always going to run to Afghanistan. They vanished the moment Raheel Sahreef started the operation. Entire leadership that very moment escaped to Afghanistan. Issue is not Bajwa in this particular case but our over all policy of begging Afghan Army to do something instead of carrying out Air Strikes and Drone Strikes on TTP. Plus another major problem is that these days they also don't gather mostly in big numbers. They try to maintain a low profile.

Yes PTM dealing is a big failure. Either state deals with them now or they would become same kind of monster as Mukti Banis. As for Baluchistan strategy again we have to hit targets in Baluchistan as well in Afghanistan and Iran, plus their leadership in Europe. Not only that but we have to hit India in India. Our cowardliness has made sure India and RAW gets embolden and they attack us in Baluchistan and in Pakistani cities, the Lahore attack being latest example. We have to hit India inside India. Hit Police Stations in Bandra Mumbai and Juhu and other places in Mumbai, Delhi, Goa and other parts of India. For every attack in Pakistan two should take place in India. Yes Marxists problem in Universities needs to be dealt with. but that issue we are facing for past 73 years. Bajwa is not responsible for that. Yes extension was a disaster.

All of the points you raised have only one solution that is to make sure India bleeds. Either you make sure that India keeps bleeding other wise you would keep bleeding. As long as these two nation exists there can be no peace. One nation has to go.

@Areesh
The reason I mentioned TTP is that because America needed Pakistan for peace talks and withdrawal

We could have asked them to hit top TTP leadership in Afghanistan. Like they hit and killed Mullah Fazlullah

But we wasted this opportunity. And allowed TTP to regroup inside Afghanistan and now today TTP is strongest since General Raheel left
If you ask the Admins I asked for the title to be removed. It was not taken oof me.
Good

You never deserved it. A murtad racist islamophobe shouldn't be a think tank on a forum that claims to represent Pakistan
 
