The Manila Times: Doing it better: the lesson from Vietnam

ByBEN KRITZ
March 23, 2021
THE government’s semantics-based approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic seems to be finally running out of gas in the wake of the latest surge in cases, with a couple of Monday morning’s papers featuring blistering criticism from a number of notable and heretofore generally supportive parties, such as the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and several leading economists at the country’s universities and larger banks.
Reports from media outlets that have been either openly pro-administration or carefully politically neutral have also taken on a distinctly exasperated tone, which just simply reflects the popular mood. It is obvious to almost everyone that the government says is happening and the solutions it is imposing to try to fix it are profoundly disconnected from reality, and a growing number are simply not having it any longer.
The growing backlash has put many of the government’s still-formidable number of supporters among the public on the defensive, with responses to negative commentary and news reports being even more troll-like than usual. One of the common refrains heard from those who are offended that anyone would dare question the infallibility of the Duterte Politburo is, “Instead of criticizing, people should offer solutions.” That response is as fatuous as it ever has been, no matter who the leadership is; at its simplest level, criticism of a present thing being done automatically implies that one possible solution is to not do that thing, and to do something else instead.
My usual response to the demand for “solutions” is very simple: As the Philippines benefits from having a couple of close neighboring countries with whom it has good relations and who have essentially defeated the pandemic, the government need only study what they have done and apply the same methods here. However, since it is clear that neither the government nor its energetic social media supporters have any idea what I’m talking about, in the interest of public enlightenment, I’m devoting today’s and Thursday’s columns to filling that information void, starting with Vietnam.
The Vietnam formula
Vietnam’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was based on its experience in handling the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) pandemic back in 2003. It was the second country after China to report the appearance of SARS —, as it were — and the first to be declared SARS-free by the World Health Organization (WHO), after only a few months.
The Philippines was similarly successful in avoiding a large-scale problem with SARS at that time, but in contrast to Vietnam, promptly forgot anything it had learned until about 2015, when the Aquino administration created the Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID). One of the missions of the IATF-EID stated in the executive order creating it was to monitor the development of potential epidemic threats like SARS in other parts of the world, so that a timely preemptive response could be prepared. The misuse of the IATF-EID as a junta by the Duterte administration is the biggest mistake in the present government’s pandemic response, because it could have, if used in the manner that the exact same sort of institutional structure in Vietnam was when the coronavirus first appeared, been as well-prepared as the Philippines’ neighbor.
Vietnam’s pandemic playbook basically has four pages. First, as soon as it became apparent that there would be a need for them, the government provided substantial financial and administrative support for the development and production of home-grown medical treatments and supplies. Research on a vaccine began as soon as enough sample material was available to start the work, and Vietnamese pharmaceutical concerns began work on no fewer than four different types of coronavirus test kits. These became available in export-quantity overabundance as early as April last year, and earlier this month, Vietnam began rolling out its own domestically produced vaccine, which according to available data is comparable in efficacy to the Chinese, Russian and Indian vaccines, if not better.
Second, Vietnam employed a strategy of short, airtight lockdowns and restricted movement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, acting at once to shut down entire areas that could possibly be affected by the appearance of a case. The lockdowns were comparatively harsh, with people prohibited from so much as stepping outside their homes, but they were tolerable (and didn’t completely trash the economy) because they were brief, only lasting as long as needed to carry out the next control steps, and because the government spent generously on social support, even delivering food to people’s homes.
Third, realizing that an effective tracing system is the most critical component of the pandemic response, Vietnam immediately developed and implemented a thorough, accurate and centralized contact tracing system. Contacts for any person testing positive for the coronavirus are traced to three levels, and all of those people are tested immediately.
Finally, if they didn’t already know it, Vietnam’s leaders looked up the words “quarantine” and “isolation” in the dictionary, and followed their meanings. Infected persons, regardless of their condition, are immediately isolated for monitoring and treatment in government facilities, as are all of their first-level contacts. There is none of this “self-quarantine” or “home isolation” nonsense for anyone who is infected or had direct contact with someone who has.
And what has been the result of all this? As of Sunday (March 21), Vietnam has had 2,572 cumulative cases (the Philippines had 663,794); Vietnam has reported 35 deaths from the infection (versus 12,968 for the Philippines); and has 339 active cases, of which none are classified as serious or critical (the Philippines had 73,072 active cases and 785 serious/critical ones as of Sunday).
While Vietnam is still restricting non-essential visits by foreigners, movement and economic activity in the country is for all intents and purposes normal. The Vietnamese government has even launched an aggressive marketing campaign to promote domestic tourism to boost the economy, while here in the Philippines, a year-plus into the pandemic, better than 20 percent of the national population and 70 percent of its economic activity is again under a porous lockdown.
Administration apologists would be quick to point out that Vietnam’s action has been possible because it is a centralized, one-party state, but that argument is as fatuous as any other; although it wasn’t originally intended as such, the IATF-EID as used by the Duterte administration has a very similar makeup and almost exactly the same powers as Vietnam’s government. In any event, “democracy” hasn’t proved to be an obstacle to effectiveness in Taiwan, where politics are almost as chaotic as they are here in the Philippines, as I will explain in Thursday’s column.
