The Man Who Flew For Four Air Forces I PAF Ace Saif-ul-Azam

One extraordinary fighter pilot flew for no less than four air forces in his career.was born in Eastern Bengal, then joinedand eventually fought against Israel in thein 1967. Learn the details of his first two air-to-air kills in this video.Group Captain (Retd) Saif-ul-Azam, Sitara-i-Jurrat, a war veteran of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, was born in Pabna District, East Bengal in 1941. He was commissioned as a fighter Pilot in October 1960.During the 1965 War, he served in theatApart from inflicting heavy damage to Indian forces in 12 ground-attack missions, Azam also had one IAF aircraft kill to his credit as well. For his valor and devotion to duty in the 1965 war, he was awardedGroup Captain Saif ul Azam also attained Global repute when he shot downduring theIn recognition of his heroic contributions, he was honored with military awards by the governments of Jordan and Iraq. The US government also bestowed upon him the title ofin 2001.He breathed his last in Bangladesh after a prolonged illness on 14th June 2020.